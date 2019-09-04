Mumbai rains Live Updates: NDRF rescues 1,300 people in Kurla as heavy rains batter the city

Mumbai rains Live Updates: The city of Mumbai woke up to a rainy morning on Wednesday as heavy rains lashed several parts of the metropolis and suburbs. NDRF teams have rescued 1,300 people from Bail Bazar in Kurla as heavy rains batter the city of Mumbai. The water levels have reached four-five feet owing to the flooded Mithi river nearby. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in the city and advised people to say indoors. Torrential showers in the wee hours of the morning caused water-logging in areas such as Sion, Parel, Dadar and Byculla. Adjoining areas like Thane and Navi Mumbai received over 100mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the maximum and minimum temperatures to hover around 29 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively. However, the rains are expected to abate by Thursday to just 'heavy rainfall', and further subside to light rains by Friday and Saturday, IMD said. A prediction of 'heavy rain' in weather terminology signifies rainfall between the range of 64.5mm to 115.5mm while 'very heavy rainfall' implies rainfall between 115.6mm to 204.4mm range.

Catch live updates on the Mumbai weather on BusinessToday.In

3.06 pm: Heavy rains lead to waterlooging in several areas of Mumbai. Visuals from King's Circle area in Mumbai.

Maharashtra: Water logging in parts of Mumbai following heavy rainfall; visuals from King's circle. #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/M1MXLwDt6s â ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

3.05 pm: Update on Western Line train:

2.55 pm: Numerous low-lying areas in Mumbai flooded

A lot of low-lying areas in Mumbai including Sion, Wadala, Dadar, Parel, Kings Circle, Matunga, Chunabhatti and suburbs Andheri, Jogeshwari, Santacruz, Malad, Borivali, Mulund, Bhandup, Kanjurmar, Vikhroli, Kurla and surrounding areas were inundated with one or three feet or more water.

2.50 pm: BMC notifies traffic diversion update on bus routes. Find out here:

2.45 pm: NDRF teams have rescued 1,300 people from Bail Bazar in Kurla as heavy rains batter the city of Mumbai. The water levels have reached four-five feet owing to the flooded Mithi river nearby.

2.40 pm: Heavy showers expected to lash Mumbai, Thane for next 24 hours, says IMD

The IMD has issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai and adjoining areas as heavy rains continue abated in the city. The weatherman has cautioned the authorities to be prepared to tackle any situation. The torrential showers have been caused by low pressure over the Bay of Bengal. "The situation is likely to remain like this for next 24 hours," IMD official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

2.35 pm: Train services have been halted between CSMT-Thane on main line and Vadala-Vashi on harbor line.

2.30 pm: Weather forecaster Skymet Weather has predicted heavy to very heavy rains for the next 24 hours in various parts of Maharashtra and suburbs.

During the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy #rains will continue along the West coast including #Valsad, #Ratnagiri, #Mumbai, #Goa. Isolated very heavy rains are also possible in parts of North #Telangana, Northwest #MadhyaPradesh, and South #Gujarat.https://t.co/ARrCUARxgk - SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) September 4, 2019

2.27 pm: Track Mumbai rains and traffic situation in real-time here:

2.25 pm: Linking Road waterlogged as heavy rains batter the city of Mumbai

2.20 pm: People wade through waterlogged road in Santacruz West following heavy rains in Mumbai

2.18 pm: Watch waterlogging in Wasai, Palghar

2.15 pm: Watch the current situation at Mumbai domestic airport

2.13 pm: Heavy waterlogging witnessed in Khandwala apartment Vakola Pipe line in Santacruz East

2.10 pm: Kurla in Mumbai witnessed waterlogging following heavy rainfall in the city.

2.05 pm: Tulinj police station in Palghar district flooded following heavy rains in Mumbai.

Maharashtra: Tulinj Police Station in Palghar district flooded, following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/2rO7kw1s6L - ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

2.00 pm: Railway tracks at Sion railway station submerged under water following heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Maharashtra: Railway tracks submerged at Sion Railway Station following heavy rainfall in Mumbai. #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/pTMMw9eeWw - ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

1.55 pm: Numerous train services at Vasai-Virar affected, several of them have been terminated and reversed.

1.39 pm: IMD issues red alert, BMC advises Mumbaikars to stay indoors

The BMC has advised Mumbaikars to stay indoors in the wake of IMD's red alert in the city. "Considering IMD's heavy rainfall warning, we request Mumbaikars to stay indoors in safe premises till the water in low lying areas recedes. Please call us on 1916 or tweet to us for updates. #MumbaiRain #mumbairainliveupdates #MCGMUpdates," BMC posted on Twitter.

Considering IMD's heavy rainfall warning, we request Mumbaikars to stay indoors in safe premises till the water in low lying areas recedes. Please call us on 1916 or tweet to us for updates. #MumbaiRain#mumbairainliveupdates#MCGMUpdates - à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) September 4, 2019

1.30 pm: IMD issues red alert in Mumbai, Thane

The Met department has issues a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad as torrential rains continue to lash the state of Maharashtra.

1.28 pm: A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been moved to Kurla as the water level in Mithi river increased.

1.20 pm: Mumbai police issued an update over traffic moving slowly in the following areas:

Amrut Nagar Jn

Gandhi Nagar, Ghatkopar

Sakinaka Junction

Sonapur Junction, Mulund

Netaji Palkar chowk, Andheri

Ganesh Mishthanna, Antop Hill

90 Feet Road, Sai Baba Nagar, Dharavi.

Andheri Subway.

Chincholi Port Rd. New link road Malad.

Shivaji Chowk, Antop Hill.

Western Express Highway, Metro Station

Milan Subway, Santacruz

Wadala King Circle

Poisar Subway

Hindmata Junction

Dadar TT Circle

Postal Colony, Chembur

Surve Jn, LBS Road, Kurla (W).

Mazgaon dockyard Jn

1.12 pm: Mumbai weather update: Numerous areas in the city recorded 100 mm for the second consecutive day

Borivali - 178 mm

IIT Powai - 174 mm

Vikhroli - 172 mm

Wadala - 170 mm

Dahisar - 163 mm

Mulund - 162 mm

Dharavi - 155 mm

Matunga - 147 mm

Kandivli - 146 mm

Lalbaug - 142 mm

CSMT & Byculla - 141 mm

1.08 pm: Here's how much rainfall Mumbai received in last 24 hours

K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of of Meteorology at Indian Meteorological Department, posted on Twitter on the Mumbai rains update for the last 24 hours.

Here is the Mumbai rains update for the last 24 hours:

Rainfall updates Mumbai and around in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/0uJdfGCBn2 - K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 4, 2019

1.03 pm: IndiGO issues travel adversiory in the wake of Mumbai weather

"It's been pouring in #Mumbai. Keep enough travel time in hand and a tab on your flight status. For flight status, visit http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT or send an SMS ST as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for Sep 04, send ST 333 0409 to 566772," IndiGo tweeted.

#6ETravelAdvisory: It's been pouring in #Mumbai. Keep enough travel time in hand and a tab on your flight status. For flight status, visit https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s or send an SMS ST as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for Sep 04, send ST 333 0409 to 566772. - IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 4, 2019

12.57 pm: Train operations suspended between Vasai and Virar

As the water level has gone above 300mm at Nallasopara, the train operations have been halted temporarily between Vasai and Virar.

12.45 pm: The area of Navi Mumbai witness water-logging to heavy rainfall.

Maharashtra: Water logging in Navi Mumbai following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/AQxHS5xgHC - ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

12.42 pm: Buses were diverted from the Gandhi Market (Kings Circle) and Sion Road No 24 area on Wednesday morning due to water-logging.

Due to waterlogging at Gandhi Market (Kings Circle) and Sion Road No 24 , buses were diverted in early morning hours ,#mumbairains slowed down, water level receded and the traffic movement was restored . #BESTupdates At present no diversion #mumbaitrafficpic.twitter.com/xnBt3hfkRM - BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) September 4, 2019

12.40 pm: BMC issued BEST Buses- Traffic Diversion Updates on its official Twitter handle.

12.15 pm: Water-logging reported in several areas in Mumbai

Maharashtra: Water-logging in parts of Mumbai due to rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/okSCnXKSde - ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

12.00 pm: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Mumbai and Thane. The agency has already issued an 'orange alert' for the two cities for Wednesday.

Dear Mumbaikars, The IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next 2 days.

11.50 am: The Mumbai Police also asked Mumbaikars to take adequate precautions in the wake of IMD's prediction of heavy rainfall.

Dear Mumbaikars, The IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next 2 days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety.#Dial100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai. - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 3, 2019

11.40 am: In the wake of the heavy rainfall prediction by the IMD, schools in Mumbai will remain closed. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday on Wednesday in the wake of IMD's prediction of heavy rainfall. "In wake of IMD's warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day too, the schools shall remain closed today. The Principals of the schools where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely," BMC tweeted.