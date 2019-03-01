Nation hails release of Wing Commander Abhinandan, twitterati say 'Welcome Back Hero!'

Twitterati from across the nation erupted in joy after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan would release IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday. Soon after the news began doing the rounds of social media, Hashtag #WelcomeBackAbhinandan and #WelcomeBackHero began trending on Twitter in quick time. From politician to Bollywood celebrities, Twitter users from all sphere of India, expressed their happiness and wished for safe return of Indian hero. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also received appreciation on Twitter for his gesture for peace.

On Wednesday, Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan Army after his fighter jet crashed in an air duel with a Pakistani F-16 and he fell into Pakistani territory.

On 28 February, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan would release IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday as a 'peace gesture'. Pakistan PM made the announcement while addressing Pakistan's Parliament.

Also Read: Twitterati slams Pakistan actress Veena Malik for distasteful tweets mocking Wing Commander Abhinandan

Check out the reactions!

Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to welcome Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's release and expressed his desire to be part of the team to receive IAF pilot at Wagah.

Dear @narendramodi ji , I'm touring the border areas of Punjab & I'm presently in Amritsar. Came to know that @pid_gov has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be a honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am. - Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 28, 2019

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about safe return of Indian pilot.

The country is proud of his courage. - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 28, 2019

Great News- @ImranKhanPTI says the Indian Pilot #AbhiNandan will be released tomorrow as a "goodwill gesture" ð - Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 28, 2019

We are all praying for the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman #IAF gratitude from the daughter of a retired Indian Airforce officer @fbhutto for choosing humanity first & a way to peaceð Dugga Dugga & God bless https://t.co/6ztsyV5Dss - sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 27, 2019

I am so uplifted by the compassionate and mature Pakistani response today and over the past few days. I have long been a critic but today the government's move can only be commended by anyone, Indian or Pakistani, who is a true believer in peace. - fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) February 28, 2019

@ImranKhanPTI Every noble act makes a way for itself... your goodwill gesture is 'a cup of joy' for a billion people, a nation rejoices... I am overjoyed for his parents and loved ones. - Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) February 28, 2019