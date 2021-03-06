'Not so sasti anymore': Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on I-T raid

Actress Taapsee Pannu on Saturday broke her silence on the Income Tax department raid on March 3. On Wednesday, the Income Tax Department had initiated raids on the homes and offices of Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap. I-T department has also gone after two of Kashyap's partners with whom he had established the now-closed Phantom Films.

Pannu explained that the three days of intense search were for three things primarily. She wrote, "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the "alleged" bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner.".

In another tweet she wrote, "2. The "alleged" receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I've been refused that money before".

In the last tweet Pannu wrote, "3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S- "not so sasti" anymore."

The last tweet was in reference to comments Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had made earlier. Sitharaman had stated on Friday that Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu were previously raided in 2013 but it was not made into an issue back then as it is being done now. Pannu has denied of any raid I-T raid against her in 2013.

The I-T department has carried out searches as part of a tax evasion investigation against Phantom Films across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune. Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and few executives of celebrity and talent management companies - KWAN and Exceed - have also been investigated.

