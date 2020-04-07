PM Modi shares Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Muskurayega India' song on World Health Day

On the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a slew of tweets to boost India's confidence amid coronavirus outbreak.

In one of the tweets, the PM wrote, "India will fight. India will win!". PM Modi also shared a song titled 'Muskurayega India (India will smile)' starring multiple Bollywood A-listers.





India will fight. India will win!



Good initiative by our film fraternity. https://t.co/utUGm9ObhI â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

The song emphasises on social-distancing and washing hands to fight coronavirus.

An initiative of Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, the song features Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Jackky Bhagnani, Kartik Aryan, Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet and Ananya Panday. The song also features cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Mumbai-based radio jockey Malishka.

The three-minute 25-second song, starts with PM Modi's televised address, in which he is seen assuring the citizens that India will come out victorious.

The song is curated by Jackky Bhagnani's music label JJust Music and composed by Vishal Mishra.

In other tweets, PM Modi wrote, "Today on World Health Day, let us not only pray for each other's good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace".

The PM also asked people to practice social-distancing. He stressed improving personal fitness. "May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health," he said.

This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

