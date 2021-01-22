PUBG to crackdown on abusive language, 'toxic behaviour' of players

PUBG under its new reputation system has announced it will punish those players who show toxic behaviour, including use of abusive language. With the new Console Update 10.2 version, players will be ranked in six levels ranging between 0 to 5. Each player will be assigned the rank depending on behaviour with fellow players. This level will be visible in the Team Finder so that players searching for a teammate get an idea.

The new reputation feature is available for console players for now, but it may soon be rolled out in other forms of the game.

"Keeping in-game interactions healthy is important to us. We know passions can run high on the Battlegrounds, but toxic behaviour is never justified. To help keep things more civil while you kill each other, we're introducing a new Reputation System to PUBG," said the company in the note.

Players' ranks will also be decreased in case they ditch a match.

The new Console Update 10.2 also brings updates to the Ranked Mode penalties, wherein the leaver penalties will be waived for players who leave within five minutes after the plane takes off.

There is also a new vehicle called Coupe RB in PUBG with a top speed of 150kmph, "making it second (on land) in speed only to the Motorbike." The new update should be available to PUBG players on console.

