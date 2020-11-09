Sajjan Jindal's son Parth celebrates Delhi Capitals' entry in IPL 2020 finals

JSW scion, Parth Jindal celebrated the entry of the Delhi Capitals team into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 finals. Jindal took to his twitter and wrote, "At Delhi Capitals - we roar together, we fight together and we win together - bring on Tuesday". He shared some pictures of his family posing at the stadium along with the caption. Parth's wife, Anushree and his sister Tarini along with her family can be spotted in the picture.





Delhi Capitals (DC) won the race to the finals against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). DC beat SRH in the Qualifier 2 by 17 runs. With this victory, the Delhi team has secured an entry into the finals of IPL for the first time in 13 years. Delhi Capitals is now set to play against Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2020 title and trophy on November 10, Tuesday.

Jindal has tweeted numerous times cheering on the team. In one such tweet, he said, "Family as they say stands the test of time - I am proud to call this bunch @DelhiCapitals family - win or lose I am deeply proud of what this team has achieved. Come on Dilli #RoarMacha #IPL @TheJSWGroup".

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and MD of JSW Group and Parth's father has also applauded the team for its victory. In a tweet he wrote, #DilliReTuRoarMacha! We are ready for the Finals! What an all-round brilliant performance through the season by the boys @DelhiCapitals to secure their very well deserved spot in the finals!! #YehHaiNayiDilli".

#DilliReTuRoarMacha! We are ready for the Finals!

JSW is the owner of the Delhi Capitals team in partnership with the GMR group. At 30, Parth Jindal is one of the youngest franchise owners in the IPL. JSW Group replaced Daikin Air-Conditioning which had been the Delhi franchise's Principal Sponsors since 2015.

