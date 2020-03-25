Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19 for third time

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on Tuesday night tested positive for coronavirus for the third time. She had tested positive for the virus on Sunday too. She's currently under treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.

She needs to test negative at least twice to be released from observation.

Kanika had arrived from London and stayed at Hotel Taj and attended parties instead of quarantining herself for 14 days.

She had hidden her travel details from the authorities. She also attended a party which was attended by several politicians, socialites and businessmen including former Rajashthan CM Vasundhara Raje and parliamentarian Dushyant Singh.

All of those who had attended the parties tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

She tested positive for the virus on Sunday for the second time after her family members objected to the first report.

Kapoor was booked by Lucknow police for negligence for attending social events, instead of isolating herself at home, as suggested by the authorities.

She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow had complained about her.

