Solar Eclipse 2019: There's a new PM Modi meme in town and he loves it!

Solar Eclipse 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged that he was enthusiastic, like many other Indians, to witness the Solar Eclipse taking place on Thursday. He shared a few pictures of trying to catch a glimpse of the eclipse as well as interacting with experts. One of the images is already on its way to the meme hall of fame. And PM Modi loves it!

Gappistan Radio retweeted the picture of the Prime Minister and said, "This is becoming a meme." PM Modi replied to them and said, "Most welcome...enjoy."

Earlier PM Modi who is in Kozhikode, tweeted a bunch of photos and said that he was enthusiastic about the eclipse but could not see the Sun due to cloud. "Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about Solar Eclipse 2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts," he said.

Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. pic.twitter.com/EI1dcIWRIz - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2019

The annular solar eclipse is special as visible diameter appears to be smaller than the Sun's blocking most of the Sun's light. The phenomenon makes the Sun look like a "ring of fire". This solar eclipse is special as it is also the decade's last solar eclipse.

While cloud played spoilsport in many parts of the country including Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, Southern India was able to see 100 per cent of the phenomenon. The Solar Eclipse 2019 was well visible in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli, Udhagamandalam and Madurai.

Apart from India, the Solar Eclipse 2019 was visible in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands and Guam.

Also read: Solar Eclipse 2019 Live Updates: Excited like many Indians, but couldn't see the Sun, tweets PM Modi

Also read: Watch Live: Last solar eclipse of the decade! Sun turns into ring of fire; check out details