Jasprit Bumrah marries sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan; shares photos

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. The cricketer took to social media to share photos from the wedding ceremony. "'Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.' Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you," said Bumrah on Twitter, along with two pictures from the wedding.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa. Bumrah and Ganesan managed to keep their relationship private. The low-key affair was attended by close friends and family. While the two were rumoured to be in a relationship, they never confirmed it.

âLove, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.â



Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.



Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc â Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021

Bumrah had opted out of the fourth test match against England citing personal reasons. He was rested for the T20I series against England in Ahmedabad.

The fast-bowler is likely to be back in the field at IPL 2021. The first match will be held between defending champions Mumbai Indians ad Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.

As soon as news of their wedding made to social media, the couple was congratulated by the who's who of the cricketing world. "Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful journey. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness," said BCCI.

Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful journey. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness.â¤ï¸ https://t.co/MdkdKbwFjj â BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2021

Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93@SanjanaGanesan â¤ï¸ Wishing you a healthy and happy married life ð¤ https://t.co/em41fiLSXS â hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 15, 2021

Looks like the start of a ðð³ð¦ð¢ð® partnership! â¥ï¸ Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. @Jaspritbumrah93! ð â Dream11 (@Dream11) March 15, 2021

Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93@SanjanaGanesan Wishing you happiness and health together ð¤â¤ï¸ â Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) March 15, 2021

Congratulations both of u âºï¸âºï¸ â Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 15, 2021

Also read: IPL 2021: MS Dhoni sports monk-like avatar in new look; photo 'breaks' the internet

Also read: Upstox pips Groww to become IPL's official partner