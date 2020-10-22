10 MBBS final year students caught cheating in 'Munnabhai style' in Agra

Ten MBBS final year students, including one woman were caught cheating in 'Munnabhai style' during the MBBS examination in Agra. University officials caught the students while they were using micro-sized Bluetooth earphones for cheating in their ophthalmology exam.

The officials found a micro Bluetooth in their ears and amulets with SIM cards inserted into them around their neck, according to India Today report.

The students, who got caught for cheating are from FH Medical College in Agra. They were caught at the Khandari Campus of Dr BR Ambedkar University.

An invigilator saw one of the students mumbling in a soft voice. Upon suspicion, he did a full body search and found the device on the student. Thereafter, similar devices were found on nine other students. As per the channel, the students were told answers by their associates sitting outside the examination hall.

A total of 90 students were giving the paper of Opthalmology at the Khandari campus in Agra between 8 am and 11 am on October 20.

Chief Proctor of the university, Dr Manoj Srivastava told the channel that an FIR has been filed against these students in the New Agra Police Station. He said that the university will also be taking action against these students.

The MBBS students caught cheating have been identified as Rahul Yadav, Nadeem Ali, Mohit Saini, Naved Hasan, Deepak Singh, Kunal Sharma, Rahul Babu, Amit Yadav, Mohit Yadav, and Honey Jaswani.

