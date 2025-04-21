17 holidays in April: CEO flags productivity concerns over India's holiday culture, says 'no work moving'

Sharing a list of 17 holidays in April along with his LinkedIn post, Ravikumar Tummalacharla, founder and CEO of Cleanrooms Containments, has called for a re-evaluation of the country’s public holiday calendar, warning that excessive breaks are stalling productivity and damaging India’s global credibility.

"While we deeply respect the cultural and spiritual richness of India," Tummalacharla wrote, "the overload of public and optional holidays, combined with weekends, often brings work to a standstill." He pointed out that April alone had over 10 holidays, resulting in several offices seeing "no file movement for weeks."

Tummalacharla’s post, addressed to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Labour & Employment, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, and MyGov India, urges a serious rethink of India’s holiday culture. He emphasized that while celebrating diverse traditions is important, it should not come at the cost of economic efficiency.

“We want to celebrate both Indian and Western traditions, but not at the cost of productivity,” he said. “This impacts MSMEs, critical sectors, and international credibility.”

Drawing comparisons with China, he added, “China is 60 years ahead because they prioritize economic momentum.” Tummalacharla also noted a trend of professionals migrating abroad for "smoother systems and faster processes," suggesting that India risks losing talent due to its operational inefficiencies.

His comments come at a time when businesses across sectors, particularly manufacturing and MSMEs, have been vocal about the cumulative impact of frequent holidays on delivery timelines, cash flows, and client expectations, especially in global markets.

Tummalacharla’s post has struck a chord on LinkedIn, with many professionals echoing his concerns. Some called for a consolidated approach where major festivals are celebrated nationally, while others suggested that optional holidays be made more flexible or aligned with regional needs.

"It's time to strike a better balance," Tummalacharla concluded. "India’s economic aspirations demand it."

The debate around productivity and holidays isn't new, but voices like Tummalacharla’s may renew policy discussions as India looks to accelerate its growth on the global stage.