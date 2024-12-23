'Only in India': Viral post sparks discussion on work culture as workers in western countries head for holidays

A recent post by Vivek Panchal, an Indian employee of a UK-based firm, has sparked a widespread discussion about the differences in work culture between India and Western countries. Panchal highlighted his company’s 15-day holiday break for Christmas and New Year, which many Indian professionals see as a significant benefit of working for Western companies.

Related Articles

The post went viral on platform X, attracting over half a million views and numerous comments from Indian workers lamenting their less flexible work environments. Panchal remarked, “Advantages of working with a UK firm,” showcasing a screenshot of the holiday notice from his supervisor.

The conversation expanded to critique the broader Indian workplace culture, where extended company-sanctioned holidays are nearly non-existent. Rajesh Iyer, a user on X, noted, “Not just the UK, but all Western nations observe this. Only in India and some other Asian countries do we adopt a client-first mentality, working non-stop 24/7, 365 days a year.”

This sentiment reflects growing dissatisfaction among Indian professionals who feel the relentless work schedule leaves little room for personal time or family life. The discussion also referenced Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, who recently advocated for a 70-hour workweek, reinforcing the perception of a demanding work ethic expected in many Indian companies.

Moreover, Indian tech professionals serving American or European clients find themselves in a double bind. They miss local holidays due to project commitments while also not benefiting from the holidays observed by their clients abroad. “You’re employed by an Indian firm, so you don’t enjoy US holidays, yet your client is based in the US, so you miss out on Indian holidays as well,” another user pointed out.

The debate has highlighted differences in holiday allowances and raised broader questions about work-life balance, employee well-being, and cultural expectations of workplaces in India compared to Western counterparts. As this conversation unfolds, it may prompt more Indian companies to reevaluate their work culture in response to global standards and employee expectations for a more balanced life.