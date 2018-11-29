2.0 leaked on Tamilrockers; Rajinikanth fans seek action against piracy

The most-awaited movie of the year, 2.0, released to a thunderous start at the box office on Thursday. The Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar film was made with a whopping budget of over Rs 550 crore, making it the most expensive film made in India so far. However, soon after its release, the film was leaked in full HD on an online website called Tamilrockers.

After the link was uploaded on social media, angry Thalaiva fans urged the authorities to take immediate action against the website. Tamilrockers has been consistently accused of leaking movies online, much to the annoyance of filmmakers and production houses.

As per India Today, Tamil actor Vishal's anti-piracy team had recently submitted a list of websites that leak newly released films on their websites to the state government, following which some of them were blocked. Before this, Tamilrockers had also leaked Tamil actors Dhanush's Vada Chennai and Vijay's Sarkar.

The 3D science fiction trilingual film is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster "Enthiran". The film has been directed by director Shankar.

Before the film's release, fans went into Thalaiva frenzy, and the halls were decorated with giant-sized cut-outs and posters of Rajinikanth. 2.0 has world-class VFX and 3D and revolves around Rajinikanth's dual avatars as scientist Vaseegaran and the reloaded robot 'Chitti' as they battle 'villain' Akshay Kumar.

Amy Jackson also plays a key role as a robot. Music for the film is produced by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.