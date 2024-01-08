3,400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep since PM Modi's recent visit: MakeMyTrip

Online travel booking app MakeMyTrip on Monday said that there has been a 3,400 per cent increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the union territory. MakeMyTrip further said that due to high customer interest, it is launching the 'Beaches of India' campaign with offers and discounts so that travellers can explore stunning beaches of the country.

MakeMyTrip wrote in a post on X formerly known as Twitter, "NewsFlash: We have observed a 3400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since Honorable PM's visit. This interest in Indian beaches has inspired us to launch a 'Beaches of India' campaign on the platform with offers and discounts to encourage Indian travellers to explore country's stunning beaches. Keep watching this space!"

— MakeMyTrip (@makemytrip) January 8, 2024

While MakeMyTrip reported a rise in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep, social media users were less than pleased as they demanded that the travel booking app suspends flight bookings to Maldives just like its counterpart EaseMyTrip did.

A user said while tagging MakeMyTrip founder Deep Kalra on X, "Do you have the will to stop Maldives' bookings or will you make hay since your smaller competitor has stopped it? Though I am an MMTBlack member, I will be using EaseMyTrip a lot more given their bold step."

"Suspend travel bookings to Maldives like EaseMyTrip has done. If not, then your company is not patriotic enough and must be sanctioned," another user said. "Cancel flights and tickets to Maldives. That's the only option you have, else switching to EaseMyTrip," yet another user noted.

EaseMyTrip suspended all bookings to Maldives after Maldivian ministers made derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The online travel booking firm, founded jointly by Nishant Pitti, Rikant Pitti and Prashant Pitti in 2008, instead started #ChaloLakshadweep, a campaign promoting tourism to Lakshadweep.

Lakshadweep became a major talking point on social media after Prime Minister Modi's visit to the island. Modi visited Lakshadweep Islands from January 2-3. "Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality," PM Modi wrote on X after his visit.

PM Modi's visit took an undesirable turn when Maldivian Minister Mariyam Shiuna called him a "clown" and a "puppet" in a now-deleted social media post. The Maldivian government, on the other hand, distanced itself from the remarks of the minister.