‘5 hours work, Rs 50k stipend’: Gen Z intern’s extraordinary demand goes viral among netizens

A recent post by Sameera Khan, the Director of People Success at “infeedo” and the founder of Cafe Goldspot in Goa, has ignited a discussion on Twitter about the work-life balance sought by Gen Z professionals.

In her viral Twitter post, Khan shared her experience of interviewing a Gen Z intern who expressed a desire for a work-life balance and emphasised on not working more than five hours a day.

The intern, in their candid conversation with Khan, also conveyed a preference for working at a start-up over a multinational corporation (MNC) due to their dislike of the MNC culture. Moreover, they indicated their expectation of receiving a stipend ranging between Rs 40,000 to 50,000.

I was interviewing a GenZ intern today and he says he is looking for work life balance with not more than 5 hours of work.

Doesn't't like the MNC culture so wants to work at a start up.

Also, wants 40-50k stipend.



God bless the future of work. — Sameera (@sameeracan) July 19, 2023

The post immediately caught the attention of netizens, prompting varied reactions. Some users supported Gen Z’s inclination towards a healthier work-life balance, while others appeared baffled by the intern’s aspirations.

One Twitter user recounted positive experience with Gen Z interns, sharing how they proactively improved a team’s productivity by four times through excellence in work and progress. However, they also acknowledged the existence of differing attitudes and motivations among individuals.

Conversely, another user expressed scepticism, suggesting that the intern might abruptly quit after training, citing a lack of enjoyment in the job.

“Well not only this, in three months he will quit all of a sudden after training and say maza nahi aa raha hai,” the user said.

Well not only this, in three month he will quit all of sudden after training and say 'maza nahi aa raha hai' — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) July 20, 2023

While some users seemed critical, others defended the intern’s approach, praising Gen Z for valuing a work-life balance more than the hustle culture often associated with Millennials.

“So Gen Z is against getting exploited and millennials are shocked because?”, another user said.

So genz is against getting exploited and millennials are shocked because? — GallifreyGirl🐺 (@Badwolf_7) July 20, 2023

The post has sparked a lively discussion on the evolving dynamics of work preferences among the younger generation. With varying perspectives on work ethics and priorities, the conversation on Twitter sheds light on the changing expectations and aspirations of Gen Z professionals in today's corporate world.

