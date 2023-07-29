5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands, second this month

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake occurred at 12.53 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 69 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 29-07-2023, 00:53:47 IST, Lat: 10.75 & Long: 93.47, Depth: 69 Km, Location: Andaman Islands," the NCS said in a tweet.

Earlier, on July 9, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit the Southeast of Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as per NCS. The earthquake hit Campbell Bay at 7:39 pm, at a depth of 70 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-07-2023, 19:39:09 IST, Lat: 5.87 & Long: 94.83, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 162km SE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," the NCS had tweeted.

On Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh. No casualties or damage to properties were reported.

The quake had an epicenter north of Pangin in Siang district.

"Earthquake of magnitude 4.0, occurred on 28-07-2023, 08:50:36 IST, Lat 30.01 and Long: 98.48, Depth 10 Km, Location: 221 Km NNW of Panging, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS said in its Twitter handle.

Earlier on July 22, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Tawang district in the northeastern state.

