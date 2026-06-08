7.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines, tsunami warning issued as coastal areas evacuated

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday morning, June 8, triggering tsunami warnings, mass evacuations, and emergency response efforts across several coastal provinces. Authorities urged residents living near the shoreline to move inland or seek higher ground as fears of tsunami waves spread across the region.

Advertisement

The earthquake has resulted in at least five deaths, according to a Xinhua report.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the earthquake hit at 7:37 a.m. local time. The epicentre was located approximately 32 kilometres southwest of Maasim town in Sarangani Province on Mindanao Island, at a depth of about 33 kilometres. The shallow offshore quake generated strong shaking across large parts of the southern Philippines.

MUST READ: Your life insurance may not go to your family if you have outstanding loans. Here's why

Authorities issue a tsunami warning

Shortly after the earthquake, PHIVOLCS issued a tsunami warning covering multiple coastal provinces in Mindanao. Disaster management agencies activated emergency protocols and began evacuating vulnerable communities. Residents reported scenes of panic as people rushed out of homes, offices, schools, and commercial buildings following the tremors.

Advertisement

Initial assessments suggest the quake caused damage to buildings and infrastructure in several areas. Local media reported cracked walls, fallen objects, power disruptions, and communication issues in some parts of Mindanao. Authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage while emergency teams remain deployed across affected regions.

Casualties reported

The earthquake also resulted in casualties. Early reports from local news confirmed at least five deaths and several injuries, though officials cautioned that the toll could rise as rescue and assessment operations continue. Search-and-rescue teams have been placed on standby to respond to emergencies in remote and coastal communities.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ve had enough’: Trump clashes with journalist, rips off mic, and walks out mid-interview

Officials warned that tsunami waves and dangerous sea-level fluctuations could continue for hours after the initial quake. While the first observed waves were relatively modest, authorities stressed that strong currents and sudden changes in water levels could still pose risks to coastal populations.

Advertisement

The Philippines is among the world’s most disaster-prone countries due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone where several tectonic plates meet. The country experiences thousands of earthquakes each year, although only a small percentage are powerful enough to cause widespread damage.