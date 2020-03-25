7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes near Russia's Kuril islands; no casualties reported

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's Kuril Islands on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake hit at a depth of 56.7 km, nearly 1,400 km north-east of the Sapporo, Japan, added USGS. There were no reports of casualties.

The authorities also prompted a tsunami warning, which was later cancelled.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) said that hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 km of the earthquake's epicentre. It added that, in the past, quakes of this magnitude had caused tsunamis far away from the epicentre.

However, later it said, "only very small tsunami waves were generated by this earthquake and there is no further threat".

PTWC, in an advisory about risks to coasts of Japan, Russia, Hawaii and Pacific Islands, Northern Marianas and Wake Island, said, "Tsunami waves are forecast to be less than 0.3 meters above the tide level."

Meanwhile, Japan's meteorological officials issued no alerts and only said that there might be slight tidal changes. A tsunami watch alert was also issued for Hawaii but, was later cancelled.

