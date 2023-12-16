Aaradhya Bachchan delivers impressive performance at school annual function, netizens say 'better than Archies cast'

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan often remains in the limelight as she is usually spotted with her mother accompanying her to key events and otherwise. However, the 12-year-old became the talk of the town after clips of her performance at her school function appeared on social media.

Aaradhya Bachchan studies at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, which hosted its annual day on Friday. A few videos of Aaradhya's performance during the event have now gone viral on social media. In the clips, she can be seen delivering powerful lines confidently on the stage.

Also WATCH: Start-Up Angels: Women Entrepreneurs Spearheading Mamaearth, MyGlamm, Nykaa and More Transform India’s Start-Up Landscape. BT Magazine’s The Point Decodes Entrepreneurial Journey

Soon after the videos were shared, the online community showered Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter with praises, with many of them favouring it over the performances of The Archies actors. The Archies features star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

"The whole Archies cast must take lessons from her and she looks so beautiful without those bangs," an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote.

Another added, "All Archies nepo kids feel shame after watching Aaradhya Bachchan daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan."

"She is acting better than the whole Archies' cast...And that voice," a third added. A fourth stated that she is so much better than the entire Archies cast.

"Acting peaked here. I'm sorry all those other star kids must take notes from her," a user wrote.

better acting and screen presence than the entire cast of the archies. aishwarya rai must be so proudpic.twitter.com/EK0a9qXAD5 — ara (@dildaarara) December 16, 2023

All Archies nepo kids feel shame after watching Aaradhya Bachchan daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan



Rt#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #aaradhyabachchan pic.twitter.com/YBet1RrpQB — Gomzee (@GelaniParody) December 16, 2023

She can seriously act! like remembering those lines and performing it in front of 1000+ people ,she is 🔥!

The whole Archies cast must take lessons from her and she looks so beautiful without that bangs 😁❤#AaradhyaBachchan pic.twitter.com/hsUxqFTP8k — terriblysarcastic (@timtheadam) December 16, 2023

She is acting better than the whole Archies' cast...And that voice ❤️🔥 https://t.co/8rBqLyVxMi — Sangeeta N (@TouchOfSpice83) December 16, 2023

aaradhya in this acted better than the entire cast of the Archies https://t.co/hY3H6XN3YC — that orange cat (@drinkwaternidz) December 16, 2023

The Archies, a coming-of-age musical follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion. It is currently streaming on Netflix and has been receiving mixed reviews from the audiences.

Also Watch: AI Images show Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Sachin Tendulkar, Virendra Sehwag, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gautam Gambhir as obese