An Air India co-pilot was sent back from the US after a shocking discovery was made at the airport check-in in San Francisco. The pilot, who was travelling as staff on duty in the passenger cabin on a Delhi-San Francisco flight, was allegedly found to be carrying marijuana in his bag.

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Delhi-San Francisco is the fifth-longest route in Air India's international network. On arrival in San Francisco, authorities allegedly found marijuana in his bag. Following this, the pilot was not allowed to leave the airport, The Times of India reported, citing people aware of the matter. Authorities informed Air India, and it was decided to send the pilot back to India on the next available flight.

An Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying by TOI: “One of our crew members travelling from Delhi to San Francisco on April 14, for positioning to operate a subsequent flight, was found to be inadmissible as per local laws and has been sent back to India. Air India maintains zero tolerance towards any violation of the law and upholds the highest standards of safety, compliance, and professional conduct. Appropriate strict disciplinary action will be taken as per laid-down company policies. Ensuring safety, as always, remains Air India’s number one priority.”

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The pilot had not consumed marijuana and allegedly had it in his possession, according to people aware of the matter. Some countries, barring India, allow medicinal use of marijuana.

This, however, is not the first incident of an Air India pilot being removed from an international flight.

In December 2025, Canadian authorities removed an Air India captain from the command of a Delhi-bound flight after he failed two breathalyser tests, confirming he was under the influence of alcohol and unfit to fly.

The incident took place on December 23, 2025, at the Vancouver International Airport, according to media reports. Airport duty-free staff, who detected the smell of alcohol, initially raised concerns. This prompted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to act, and Transport Canada notified Air India that the pilot violated Canadian Aviation Regulations.

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Describing the matter as serious, the regulator told the airline to conduct a thorough investigation under its Safety Management System, submit findings and corrective actions by January 26, 2026.