Akash-Shloka engagement: Shah Rukh Khan to perform; all you need to know

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's eldest son, Akash Ambani, is all set to get engaged to diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta. The much-talked about engagement will be held on June 30. Akash proposed to Shloka couple of months ago at a private ceremony in Goa that was attended by both the families. Akash and Shloka's engagement party will be held at the Ambani residence, Antilia.

The event is the talk of the town and the who's who of Bollywood is likely to attend. Can an Ambani affair be anything but grand? To make this event equally special, the family has brought in a high-profile floral designer from California, Karen Tran. The event will be managed and coordinated by luxury wedding planner Seven Steps Wedding. Laduree, a French luxury bakery will roll out its delicious fare at the event.

But the highlight of the engagement party is King Khan himself. Shah Rukh Khan will be hosting the party as mentioned in a report in India Today. Not only that he would be performing at the event as well and will be accompanied by other Bollywood stars.

On Wednesday evening, the couple's Mehendi ceremony was held at the Ambani residence. Pictures of the bride-to-be as well as her sister-in-law, Isha Ambani, have been widely circulated on social media.

Priyanka Chopra, who is in town with her new boyfriend Nick Jonas, also attended the ceremony is an elegant white Tarun Tahiliani saree. The actress wished the couple on Instagram and wrote, "Congratulations Akash and Shloka! Such a beautiful ceremony. Mehendi hai rachne wali. Love you both. Pre, pre engagement party."

Shloka Mehta opted for a navy blue embroidered lehenga, while Akash decided to go with a simple white kurta.

The Mehendi ceremony was also attended by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and Kiran Rao.

Earlier, Akash and Shloka's video engagement invitation had gone viral.

The wedding date is yet to be finalised.