'All they'll get is money for security guard duty': Pakistan loses big as P&G pulls out

As Procter & Gamble becomes the latest multinational to exit Pakistan, foreign affairs expert Sushant Sareen offered a grim assessment: the country may be hosting global leaders—but it's losing global business.

“While Pakistanis are gloating about how they are now going to be the toast of the world, their economy is going toast,” Sareen posted on X, reacting to P&G’s announcement. “All they will get is money for chowkidari and security guard duty… Pakistan is the new name for Blackwater or Xe Corp.”

P&G announced it will shut down operations in Pakistan, including its local manufacturing and commercial activities and Gillette Pakistan Ltd. The company said it will serve the market through regional channels going forward.

The decision comes amid a global restructuring effort by the U.S.-based consumer goods giant, which includes reducing its brand portfolio and slashing up to 7,000 jobs. But in Pakistan’s case, the move also reflects persistent economic instability, currency repatriation issues, weak consumer demand, and rising operational costs.

P&G’s exit follows similar moves by Shell, Pfizer, TotalEnergies, and Telenor, all of whom have scaled back or exited operations in Pakistan in recent years—despite its status as the fifth-most populous nation.

Gillette Pakistan’s revenue reportedly halved in the fiscal year ending June 2025, after hitting a record ₹3 billion two years earlier. The company’s shares surged by 10% after news of the exit, driven by expectations of asset restructuring or delisting.

Local industry voices echoed concern. Saad Amanullah Khan, former CEO of Gillette Pakistan, said: “I hope such exits make the rulers aware that all is not well.” He cited high power costs, regulatory pressure, and weak infrastructure as key deterrents.

P&G, which entered Pakistan in 1991, had built a sizable footprint with brands like Pampers, Ariel, Pantene, and Safeguard becoming household staples. It acquired local manufacturing units in 1994 and 2010 but now says a third-party distribution model is “more prudent.”