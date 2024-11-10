'Almost got trafficked/raped/looted...': Woman shares nightmarish experience after boarding a 'fake' cab at Bengaluru airport, netizens say,' This is so scary!'

A woman in Bengaluru encountered a frightening ordeal at Kempegowda International Airport when she inadvertently stepped into a fake Ola cab. After booking her ride at the airport’s pickup station on Friday at around 10:30 PM, she was approached by a driver who was not assigned to her. This impersonator attempted to extort money from her. Fortunately, the woman acted quickly and sought assistance, successfully escaping this dangerous situation.

Despite having doubts, the woman got into the car, only to realize that the driver didn’t ask for the required OTP or use the Ola app. He asked her to enter her destination into his own Maps app, claiming his official app was not working. During the ride, the driver demanded extra fare.

almost got trafficked/raped/looted/assaulted by a random cab driver who was let in by @BLRAirport in the Ola pickup station & impersonated to be one at terminal 1 of BLR airport at 10:30pm

had I not called 112, I’d not be here typing this pic.twitter.com/QpFdlRJFjF — Dr. N (@doctorniikii) November 9, 2024

When she refused, he offered to transfer her to another car for the original fare. Feeling unsafe, the woman asked to be taken back to the airport pickup stand. However, the driver ignored her and stopped at a petrol station, where he demanded Rs 500 for fuel.

Remaining calm, the woman called India’s emergency helpline, 112, and kept a family member updated during the entire situation. The police quickly responded, reaching the Ola pickup stand within 20 minutes and arresting the driver, who was later identified as Basavaraj.

''Almost got trafficked/raped/looted/assaulted by a random cab driver who was let in by @BLRAirport in the Ola pickup station & impersonated to be one at terminal 1 of BLR airport at 10:30 pm had I not called 112, I'd not be here typing this,'' the woman wrote on X.

The incident has raised concerns about airport security and ride-hailing safety. One user wrote, "This is so scary, I’m getting goosebumps reading your complaint." Another shared, "Oh my God, I hope you're okay now. This happened to me a few months ago, and I got out when the app didn’t show that I had entered the cab."

A third person commented, "What a sad situation! We always have to stay alert. Is there ever a time we can feel safe after a long day of travel?" A fourth user added, "He should be punished severely and made an example for others."

There have been similar cases in Bengaluru where women have encountered harassment or threatening behaviour from cab and auto drivers. Additionally, a cab scam targeting women, especially at the airport, has been reported, involving drivers from services like Ola and Uber.