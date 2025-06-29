After Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla etched his name in history as the first Indian to enter the International Space Station, an American voice joined the chorus of praise for India’s space ambitions. Kristen Fischer, a content creator from the United States, took to Instagram to laud India’s growing stature in space exploration and spotlight the milestones of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in a video that has quickly gone viral.

In her widely-shared video, Fischer said, “India just successfully launched their astronaut into the International Space Station. While this is an accomplishment on itself, did you know these other facts about the Indian Space Program?”

She added, “When people talk about India, they often talk about underdeveloped parts. They don't often talk about the parts where India is excelling in technology and worldwide advancement. I think it is worth acknowledging the successes India has had in their amazing space organisation!”

Highlighting ISRO’s impressive track record, Fischer noted that it was founded in 1969 and is one of only six space agencies worldwide. She said, “India's Mars mission, Mangalyaan, was the first interplanetary mission and cost only $74 million. To put that into perspective, NASA spent over a billion dollars on their first Mars mission.”

Emphasising India’s reputation for low-cost innovation, she continued, “India was the first nation to reach Mars on the first try and the third nation to reach Mars overall. Also, India's Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008 was the first to detect water molecules on the moon, which was then later confirmed by NASA.”

Fischer also pointed out ISRO’s world records, including launching the lightest satellite and the most satellites in a single mission.

Her video, viewed by thousands, carried the caption: “Did you know that India's space program was so impressive!? First founded in 1969, the ISRO is one of only 6 national space programs worldwide… India is definitely on track to be a top space power in the world.”

The video struck a chord with viewers across borders. One follower wrote, “You look more excited than Indians. You love India more than Indians!” Another commented, “Yes, it’s a proud moment for us. Jai Hind.” Others praised Fischer’s effort, saying, “Well researched information! India has the potential to give its best!!” and “Kudos to you, Kristen, for recognising the advancements in our space program.”

Kristen’s tribute comes amid India’s significant leap in human spaceflight. On 26 June, the Axiom-4 mission’s Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the ISS after a 28-hour journey. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, serving as mission pilot, joined veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson and two other crew members on this landmark mission.