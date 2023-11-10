‘Amazon, Apple, Meta, Uber, Salesforce have campuses’: Telangana minister KTR on ‘Happening Hyderabad’

Anand Mahindra heaped praises on India’s rapid growth, quoting a tweet on Google building its second-largest office outside of the US in Hyderabad. Telangana minister KT Rama Rao pointed out that it is not only Google, but Hyderabad is the preferred location for a whole bunch of global tech giants.

Responding to Anand Mahindra, the minister said that Amazon too has the world’s largest campus in Hyderabad. Not only that, Hyderabad houses the second-largest campuses of “Apple, Meta, Qualcomm, Micron, Novartis, Medtronic, Uber, Salesforce”. “That’s why I call it ‘Happening Hyderabad’,” he said.

Dear Anand Ji,



Did you know that the World’s Largest campus of Amazon is located in Hyderabad?



Also the second largest campuses of Apple, Meta, Qualcomm, Micron, Novartis, Medtronic, Uber, Salesforce and many more have also been setup in Hyderabad in the last 9 years



That’s… https://t.co/nPXJtCX24S pic.twitter.com/bozaJYSrrx — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 10, 2023

Mahindra had taken to social media to speak about how Google picking an Indian city is not just a commercial news but a “geopolitical statement”. “It’s all happening here now…finally,” he had written.

This is not news about just one new building project. I read this slowly to let it sink into my mind. When a global, iconic giant like Google decides to build its largest office outside the U.S in a particular country, it’s not just commercial news, it’s a geopolitical statement.… https://t.co/dtYR0pxETJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 9, 2023

It it not only Mahindra and KTR, netizens too spoke about how Hyderabad’s rapid growth instills a sense of pride in them. “Credits to a stable governance and able leadership of this state,” said a user, while another added, “Government policies and friendliness are the key ingredients of such mammoth growth.”

As a bong who moved to Hyderabad years back from Kolkata and made it his home, I can't be prouder.



I never had a doubt about the progress of Telangana, and the major reason is always the local people. Here, they are very friendly, humble and accommodating. I never felt like a… — Michael Makhal (@mrmakhal) November 10, 2023

The fastest growing city in Asia, Hyderabad is home to all the large tech companies. Credits to a stable governance and able leadership of this state. — Harish Reddy 🇮🇳🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@HarishBRSUSA) November 10, 2023

Indeed.

None other cities grew like #Hyderabad in the last 9-10 years.

Government policies and friendliness are the key ingredients of such mammoth growth. I think #BRS should stay in #Telangana for another 10 years at least. The entire country is getting benefitted. Keep it up. — Soumyadip 🇮🇳 🕉️ (@asksoumya) November 10, 2023

Hyderabad Is The Land For Investments 🩷✊

KTR gaaru Making it Happen ❤️#HappeningHyderabad — Gopi Viratian (@ViratGopi2407) November 10, 2023

The largest presence of Deloitte in the WORLD is not in NY or LA, its right here in Hyderabad. — Kib (@kib_reddy) November 10, 2023

Yep. I am from TN, i have heard from many that Hyderabad has progressed so much in the last 10 years !! Definitely credit goes to the present government.. kudos to KCR and KTR ! — fotomitr (@fotomitr) November 10, 2023

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), the British design agency behind the Google project, said that it has been working with the tech giant since 2015 on the design of its flagship purpose-built campus in Hyderabad. The project broke ground in April after an extended period of site preparation. The construction is underway and is expected to complete in 2026.

“At over 3 million square feet, this will be the largest Google owned and operated new build project outside of their Mountain View headquarters. The campus will be a workplace for 18,000 users, in an architectural idiom that celebrates the enduring qualities of shared space and place-making,” the design firm said in a blog.

