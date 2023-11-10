‘Amazon, Apple, Meta, Uber, Salesforce have campuses’: Telangana minister KTR on ‘Happening Hyderabad’

Anand Mahindra heaped praises on India’s rapid growth, quoting a tweet on Google building its second-largest office outside of the US in Hyderabad. Telangana minister KT Rama Rao pointed out that it is not only Google, but Hyderabad is the preferred location for a whole bunch of global tech giants.
Responding to Anand Mahindra, the minister said that Amazon too has the world’s largest campus in Hyderabad. Not only that, Hyderabad houses the second-largest campuses of “Apple, Meta, Qualcomm, Micron, Novartis, Medtronic, Uber, Salesforce”. “That’s why I call it ‘Happening Hyderabad’,” he said.
Mahindra had taken to social media to speak about how Google picking an Indian city is not just a commercial news but a “geopolitical statement”. “It’s all happening here now…finally,” he had written.
It it not only Mahindra and KTR, netizens too spoke about how Hyderabad’s rapid growth instills a sense of pride in them. “Credits to a stable governance and able leadership of this state,” said a user, while another added, “Government policies and friendliness are the key ingredients of such mammoth growth.”
Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), the British design agency behind the Google project, said that it has been working with the tech giant since 2015 on the design of its flagship purpose-built campus in Hyderabad. The project broke ground in April after an extended period of site preparation. The construction is underway and is expected to complete in 2026.
“At over 3 million square feet, this will be the largest Google owned and operated new build project outside of their Mountain View headquarters. The campus will be a workplace for 18,000 users, in an architectural idiom that celebrates the enduring qualities of shared space and place-making,” the design firm said in a blog.
