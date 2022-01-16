Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: iPhone 12 at Rs56,999; more deals on phones

Amazon India's highly anticipated 'Great Republic Day Sale' is set to go live from January 17 for everyone. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime members will have early access and would be able to participate in the sale from today i.e. January 16. Amazon India's sale, to mark 72 years of India becoming a Republic, will last till 11:59 pm on January 20.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 will host a collection of deals across consumer electronics, smartphones, fashion and beauty home appliances and more. Amazon has announced discounts of up to 40 per cent on the latest smartphones for its Great Republic Day Sale 2022. The Great Republic Day Sale might be a good opportunity for customers to upgrade to a new smartphone.

Apart from discounts, customers can also avail exchange offers of up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange. There are exclusive bank offers as well. During the Great Republic Day Sale, customers can save more by getting an extra 10 per cent instant discount with SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions; Bajaj Finserv EMI cardholders can purchase things at no-cost EMI.

Customers can save more save money using Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select Debit & Credit Cards.

Here are some of the best deals and discounts on smartphones during Amazon India's Great Republic Day Sale 2022:

The much sought-after iPhone 12 will be available for Rs 56,999 during the Great Republic Day Sale 2022. The latest addition to Samsung's flagship series - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be available for Rs. 54,999 on Amazon during the sale. Apart from this, there is an Rs. 5,000 coupon which can be applied to bring the effective price down to Rs. 49,999. SBI cardholders can avail of a further 10 per cent discount of up to Rs. 1,250. The Samsung S20 FE 5G will be available from Rs 36,990 during the Great Republic Day Sale 2022. Customers can get additional Rs 1500 off on certain bank cards. Redmi Note 10S will be available for Rs 15,999 during the Great Republic Day Sale 2022 on Amazon. SBI cardholders can also avail of a further 10 per cent discount of up to Rs. 1,250. The Vivo X50 will be available for Rs 30,467 on Amazon as part of the Great Republic Day 2022 sale. The phone would be down from its earlier price of Rs 39,999. SBI cardholders can also avail of a further 10 per cent discount of up to Rs. 1,250. The OnePlus Nord CE will be available for Rs. 24,999 as part of the Great Republic Day sale. There is also an Rs. 1,000 coupon that can be used to bring the effective price down to Rs. 23,999. SBI cardholders can avail of a further 10 per cent discount of up to Rs. 1,250. Customers will be able to avail a flat Rs 7,000 discount on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and on Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. The iQOO Z3 5G will be available starting at Rs 17,990 on Amazon during the Great Republic Day Sale 2022. The iQOO Z5 5G will have a Rs 7,000 discount and would be available at a starting price of Rs 22,990. OnePlus 9 Series 5G will be available starting at Rs 36,999, Customers can get extra off with bank discounts, exchange offers and coupons.



