Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 to start on July 26: Check out deals, discounts on smartphones, TVs, electronics

The Amazon Prime Day sale for 2021 is set to go live on July 26. The two-day sale is expected to begin at 12:00 am on July 26 and will conclude on July 27. The sale will be exclusive to those users who have Amazon Prime membership. The aim of the exclusive sale is to attract more subscribers to Amazon Prime.

For this year's Amazon Prime Day sale, the e-commerce giant will offer exclusive deals and discounts on categories, including smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture. Not just deals, but some major firms are even going to launch their products during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Commenting on the Amazon Prime Day sale, Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India, said, "We dedicate this Prime Day to lakhs of SMB sellers on Amazon. We are humbled by their resilience, and grateful for the opportunity to support their rebound during these hard times. We are also excited to offer our Prime members a unique opportunity to discover joy with two days of best deals and savings, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety and convenience of their homes."

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to go on sale

Amazon has already announced some of the products that would be available at a discounted price during the two-day sale. Apart from the recently launched One Plus Nord CE 5G, other devices that will be available with a price cut are Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, iPhone 11 and OnePlus 9R 5G, Redmi Note 10.

Other popular mid-range flagship smartphones such as iPhone 12 Pro, Samsung Note 20, Mi 11x 5G, Mi 10i 5G and iQOO 7 Legend will also be available at a discounted price during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Amazon is yet to reveal the full details of the deals it will be offering for all these smartphones.

Exclusive discount for HDFC Bank Account holders

Amazon has announced that Prime members who are also HDFC Bank Account holders will get a flat 10 per cent discount on many smartphones. Buyers will also be able to exchange their old smartphones for a new one as well as avail No-cost EMI.

How to participate in Amazon Prime Day sale

Those interested in the two-day sale can participate by buying an Amazon Prime subscription. In India, an Amazon Prime membership would cost users Rs 999 a year. However, there is also a monthly plan available. For Rs 129, users can buy Amazon Prime subscription for a month or pay Rs 329 for three months.

