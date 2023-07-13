Amid flooding, Delhi schools, colleges shut till Sunday, WFH advised for private offices

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the Delhi government had a meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and took several important decisions regarding the rise of water level in Yamuna river, followed by severe flooding in key areas of Delhi.

“All schools, colleges and government offices, except those providing essential services, will have work from home, advisory is being issued for private offices too to work from home,” said CM Kejriwal while talking to ANI.

"Three water treatment plants have been shut down due to this as the water has entered pumps & machines. 25% of the water supply in Delhi will go down due to this. The tubewells are closed too. There can be water scarcity for a day or two. I hope that the supply resumes by tomorrow evening," he added as water levels of Yamuna River reached an all-time high of 208.6 metres.

Delhi government has also banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles from the Badarpur Border, Loni Border and Chilla Border. Interstate buses from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh J&K, Uttarakhand terminating at ISBT Kashmere Gate will stop at Singh Border for now.

No interstate buses will enter the Kashmiri Gate ISBT and shuttle bus service will be provided to commuters at the Singhu Border.

“Heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services, that enter Delhi will not be allowed,” said CM Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister also said that there were issues of toilets and bathrooms at relief camps. So, the camps are being shifted to schools.

Meanwhile, DDMA officials said that commercial establishments around Kashmir Gate have also been asked to remain closed until Sunday, reported PTI.

