'Andaz Apna Apna' redux: Jodhpur man dressed as beggar buys iPhone 15 with sack full of coins; here's what happened next

A man in Jodhpur dressed up as a beggar and went to a mobile phone store to buy an iPhone 15 with a sack full of coins. The video of the incident went viral on social media. The viral clip was shared on Instagram by a page called Experiment King.

The usage of the sack of coins to buy something is reminiscent of a very famous scene from the cult classic 1994 film, Andaz Apna Apna, where the protagonists, played by Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, try to pay a huge ransom using coins.

In the viral video, the Jodhpur man is seen entering several shops that sell iPhone but is not allowed to enter due to his torn clothes and beggar-like appearance. However, a shopkeeper named Deepak Company allows the man to buy an iPhone 15 from his shop with a sack full of coins. The shopkeeper is initially hesitant, but he eventually agrees to accept the coins.

The shopkeeper and his staff then spend several minutes counting the coins. Once they have counted all of the coins, they realize that the man has enough money to buy the iPhone 15.

The shopkeeper is then seen handing over the iPhone 15 to the man. The man takes the phone and examines it closely. He is then seen posing for a photo with the shopkeeper and his staff.

The video of the incident has been praised by many people on social media. Many people have commented that the video is a reminder that anyone can achieve their dreams, regardless of their social status.

However, some people have also expressed concern about the video. They have said that the video could promote begging and that it could also lead to people being exploited.

“Don’t judge a book by its cover,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Respect for the shopkeeper.” “An entertaining and thought-provoking experiment,” a third user remarked. A fourth user added, “This experiment is truly epic, my friend.” “The shopkeepers should learn to respect their customers, let it be anyone, poor or rich or beggar,” another person wrote.

iPhone 15 series was launched recently and it witnessed huge crowds forming long queues outside showrooms on September 22. Apple CEO Tim Cook announced iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 at the “Wonderlust” event on September 12.

Also Read: 'If they can shower flowers on Pakistani cricketers, I can...': Uddhav Thackeray takes jibe on BJP