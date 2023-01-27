AngryRanbirKapoor starts trending as actor throws away fan's phone

A video of actor Ranbir Kapoor chucking away a fan's phone after the latter's multiple failed attempts to take a selfie with him went viral on social media. The actor can be seen in the video grinning and posing with the young fan holding a phone. The man can be seen making several failed attempts to take the ideal selfie. This enrages Ranbir Kapoor, who demands the man's phone and throws it away.

The actor hears the fan beg him to stay, but he leaves.

Shocking 😱 Ranbir Kapoor THROWS Fan's Phone for annoying him for a Selfie.#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/dPEymejxRv — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) January 27, 2023

The video has received thousands of views, but viewers claim that it appears to be a promotional campaign for a phone brand.

"It's AD don't mislead people," said one user. "He wants to get him a better phone!!" commented another.

The 16-second video has been shared with the hashtag "#AngryRanbirKapoor" by numerous verified Twitter handles and has been seen on many social media sites.

This is not the first time a video like this has shocked the internet. Anushka Sharma, an actor, posted a video last month criticising the athletic wear company Puma for using her images without her consent. Anushka received a reply from the company inviting her to serve as their brand ambassador.

After that, the actor posted a follow-up video informing her followers that she is still debating the offer. "It's like being stuck at the same job as Virat" (husband Virat Kohli). "Wait, will I have to wear sports bras all day?" The actress is seen speaking to herself. She signed off the video saying: "They own our family now."

Malaika Arora stunned her followers in November with a mysterious Instagram post that she captioned, "I said yes." The model-actor revealed what she had actually agreed to as the attention surrounding her post grew: a new reality series called Moving In With Malaika, which began streaming on Disney+Hotstar on December 5.

