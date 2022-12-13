Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022: Will Messi lead Argentina to the finals?

Lionel Messi-led Argentina will face Croatia on Wednesday in the first World Cup semi-final match that would be played early on December 14 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail. Unbeaten for 36 games before coming to the world cup, Lionel Scaloni’s men have put up a great show with Messi at the centre in Qatar so far, except for the opening match against Saudi Arabia.

While the La Albicelestes will play their sixth world cup semi-final so far, Croatia will play their third semi-final tonight.

As per experts, it could be the final match for Messi or perhaps he might lead his national team to the historic final in Qatar. The team entered the tournament as a favourite, but nothing is certain with Messi. Aged 35, this might be Messi’s last world cup, who seems to be producing some magical moments at the tournanment with four goals and a stunning assist in the quaterfinal.

Argentina vs Croatia encounters

Both teams have met five times in the past. Both the teams have registered two victories each and one was a goalless draw. At the world cup, Argentina defeated Croatia 1-0 in the 1998 World Cup, while Croatia defeated them in 2018 by 3-0.



Messi vs Modric

Luka Modrić has beaten Messi both times their national teams have played, including a 3-0 defeat iN the 2018 World Cup. Over the years, Modrić's Real Madrid has beaten Messi’s Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain in big club games.

🐐LIONEL MESSI vs Croatia🇭🇷



👕 3 games

⚽️ 2 goals

🅰️ 2 assists

😭 2 defeats

😃 1 win

🤝 0 draw



🏟️ The last time both sides met;



🔥 Lionel Messi’s Argentina lost 3-0 to Luka Modrić’s Croatia at the group stages of the 2018 World Cup.#FIFAWorldCup|#Messi𓃵|#ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/6t10KEzBdS — FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) December 13, 2022

Teams preview

While Argentina started with a disappointing match against Saudi Arabia, their performance afterward was convincing. Their encounter against the Netherlands was a difficult one, as the game was head to head till the extra time. Argentina could only win the game in the penalty shootouts. Messi, in particular, has scored in four of five matches in Qatar world cup, and converted three penalties, including the first in the shoot-out against the Dutch. But missed from the spot when Argentina were drawing 0-0 with Poland in the group stage.

On the other hand, Croatia, who were the 2018 finalists, have played a solid game so far, and are at their best after defeating Brazil. They played a high-pressure game and managed to equalise Brazil’s goal tally after Neymar's goal in extra time. They largely dominated the penalty shootouts. And experts are certain that at their current form, no one can take Croatia on a lighter note.

Modrić, the Croatia captain and Real Madrid midfielder, 37, has the energy of a young player, and his playmaking ability and calmness under pressure is a key factor for Croatia reaching the semifinal for the second time.

If Argentina vs. Croatia goes to penalties, the shootout might never end. 😯



Squawka x @WrldSoccerShop pic.twitter.com/04j1t4Ar7w — Squawka (@Squawka) December 13, 2022

Possible lineup

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Juranovic, Gvardiol, Lovren, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

