Argentina vs France Highlights: FIFA World Cup Final 2022

Whether one supports Argentina or France, the fact that the FIFA World Cup Final 2022 was one of the most dramatic and exciting matches in the history of the tournament is indisputable. Until the last penalty goal by Argentine Gonzalo Montiel sealed the deal for Lionel Messi’s team, it was an absolute nailbiter.

For those who could not follow the Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup Final 2022, here are the highlights:

True to his fashion, Lionel Messi scored the first goal of the match at 23 minutes from the penalty spot after Angel Di Maria was tripped.

It was quickly followed by Di Maria’s goal in the 36th minute, giving Argentina a solid lead of 2-0.

For the most part, it seemed like the match was under Argentina’s control, with Kylian Mbappe’s charm fading in the field.

But things took a dramatic turn, when France was allowed a penalty, for a foul not entirely dissimilar to Argentina’s first goal. Kylian Mbappe scored France’s first goal at 80 minutes, giving France a fighting chance.

Within seconds, the ace footballer scored an equaliser at the 81st minute.

It was sure by then that the match would go to extra time. For Argentina, it meant that the dominance and confidence it had for 80 minutes of the match was dashed.

But it would not be Argentina to give up so easily! Lionel Messi took the lead again, and scored another goal in the 108th minute.

Argentina wins FIFA World Cup 2022

It was looking like Argentina’s night, when Kylian Mbappe came in for a hat-trick and scored his third goal of the night at the 118th minute.

It was now time for penalties. The one who scored the most, would take the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy home!

First came France’s Kylian Mbappe and he scored!

Then it was Lionel Messi’s turn and he scored for Argentina too!

Lionel Messi holds the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy

Kingsley Coman for France missed.

Argentina’s Paulo Dybala scored for Messi’s side.

France’s Aurélien Tchouaméni missed again, making France miss two of the three shots.

Argentina’s Leandro Peredes scored, making Argentina score three of the three shots.

France’s Kolo Muani scored.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning goal, as Argentina scored four of the four shots, while France trailed with only two.

Not only did Argentina win after 36 years, Lionel Messi won the one trophy that eluded him his entire career.

The stark difference between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe’s sides could not have been more apparent. While one side was ecstatic and euphoric, the latter had slumped to the ground.

Kylian Mbappe after France's loss

French President Emmanuel Macron was spotted consoling Kylian Mbappe, whose hat-trick was not enough to deliver a victory.

Lionel Messi’s mother hugged him and wept, while his kids ran to the field to congratulate the footballer.

The award ceremony ensued:

Golden Boot - Kylian Mbappe (8 goals) Golden Ball - Lionel Messi (best player) Golden Shoe - Emi Martinez (best goalkeeper) Young Player Award - Enzo Fernandez of Argentina

The Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani made Messi wear a black robe or a bisht, made of camel hair and goat wool before he lifted the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy.

