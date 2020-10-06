Arjun Reddy remake Varmaa leaked by piracy platform Tamilrockers

Remake of the 2017 Tollywood superhit movie Arjun Reddy, Varmaa, has been leaked by the online piracy platform, Tamilrockers on the day of its OTT release on Simply South. The romantic drama directed by Bala features Dhruv Vikram and Megha Choudhary in lead roles.

Bankrolled by Mukesh Mehta's E4 Entertainment, this film also features actors like Raiza Wilson, Akash Premkumar and Eswari Rao in significant roles. The music for this film has been composed by Radhan M, who also gave the music for Dhruv Vikram-starrer Adithya Varma.

This, however, is not the first time that Tamilrockers has leaked a Tamil movie online as the online piracy group also leaked Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan-starrer Nishabdam, Aishwarya Rajesh and Vijay Sethupathi's Ka Pae Ranasingam, Thalapathi Vijay's Bigil, Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin and Jyothika-starrer Ponmagal Vandhal. Nishabdam and Ka Pae Ranasingam can also be watched on Telegram apart from Tamilrockers.

Despite various court orders to block the website's URL and IP address, the infamous piracy site hasn't stopped being a trouble. Blocking Tamilrockers altogether has proven to be a mammoth task since once an illegal URL is taken down; few more come up in its place to continue the business. Tamilrockers' business is a case of demand and supply as those movie viewers who don't want to spend money on their favourite movies end up watching the pirated copy. This is how Tamilrockers mints money by denting the producers' coffers.

