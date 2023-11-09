Ashneer Grover gets featured on 'Rs 2,000 notes' as part of his welcome to Bengaluru; see pics

Entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover is currently on a visit to Bengaluru with his wife Madhuri Jain, according to the updates shared by the couple on their social media platforms. An interesting update shared by Jain shows that the duo was welcomed at The Oberoi hotel with distinctive gifts -- Chikmagalur coffee pralines and dupe of Rs 2,000 notes and dollar bills with Grover's face on them.

Jain shared the details about their welcome through a video on her Instagram story. She also thanked The Oberoi for this gesture.

The former Shark Tank judge recently made headlines after he chose to mock the show for expanding the number of judges, referring to the recent season as an "audition of sharks for Shark Tank 4."

Talking about the upcoming Shark Tank season 3, he wrote, "Shark Tank 3 is ‘audition’ of sharks for Shark Tank 4! Life mein ek lesson hai - don’t change and make unnecessary problem of something which is already solved. Wish quantity solves for quality!"

Recently, the official account of Shark Tank India took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) and stated, "This new season, the stakes are higher, with 12 SHARKS in the TANK! Introducing Ritesh Agarwal, Varun Dua, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, and Ronnie Screwvala as the 6 new Sharks of Shark Tank India Season 3."

Ashneer Grover was a popular judge previously on Shark Tank India. He, however, parted ways with the show after his departure from his previous employer, BharatPe, a financial startup.

His popularity, however, did not see a dent, with many of the viewers still requesting for his comeback on the show.

Meanwhile, the third season of Shark Tank India has six new judges including Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms; Varun Dua, Founder, Acko; Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato; Azhar Iqubal, Co-founder and CEO of Inshorts; Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss MF and Ronnie Screwvala, Co-Founder and Chairperson, upGrad.

Also Read: Who is Aditi Arya, all about the former Miss India who married billionaire Uday Kotak's son Jay

Also Read: 'Silly to say 70 hours of work...': Devina Mehra believes long working hours doesn't improve productivity