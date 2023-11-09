Who is Aditi Arya, all about the former Miss India who married billionaire Uday Kotak's son Jay

Former Miss India Aditi Arya got married to Jay Kotak, son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, on Tuesday. The duo reportedly had a destination wedding in Udaipur.

While the development has not been shared either by Arya or Kotak so far, some of their friends took to social media to wish the couple. Arya's friend congratulated the couple for their "spectacular wedding" and wished them a "lifetime of love and happiness ahead".

In May this year, Jay's post congratulating his fiancé Aditi Arya for her graduation feat had gone viral on social media. "Aditi, my fiancée, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you Aditi Arya," Kotak wrote.

Who is Aditi Arya, the wife of Jay Kotak?

Gurugram girl Aditi Arya is an Indian actress, model, research analyst and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Femina Miss India World in 2015.

On the educational front, she recently received her MBA degree from Yale School of Management. She obtained her bachelor's degree from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, University of Delhi.

Aditi has also worked as an associate analyst at Ernst and Young, an audit firm.

Aditi made her Tollywood debut with director Puri Jagannadh's film 'Ism'. She also featured in Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' released in 2021. The biographical sports drama film written and directed by Kabir Khan is based on the Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

The 30-year-old enjoys a good popularity on social media with over 3,42,000 followers on Instagram and about 20,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Jay Kotak is the co-head of digital bank Kotak811. He is the son of Kotak Mahindra Bank's founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Uday Kotak. Jay holds an MBA degree from Harvard Business School and a BA in History from Columbia University.

Also Read: 'Silly to say 70 hours of work...': PMS major First Global's founder Devina Mehra believes long working hours doesn't improve productivity