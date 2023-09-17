Asia Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj dedicates $5,000 man of the match prize money to Sri Lankan groundstaff

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj won the Man of the Match prize for his stupendous bowling performance against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final on Sunday but he dedicated the money to the groundstaff at Colombo.

Siraj received $5,000 for his courageous performance in the final, which India won by 10 wickets to win their eighth Asia Cup at the R Premadasa stadium.

"The groundsmen will receive this cash prize. Without them, this tournament would not have been possible," Siraj said after being named Player of the Match.

Earlier in the day, the Asian Cricket Council and the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) offered a $50,000 cash reward for the country's groundsmen and pitch curators at Colombo and Kandy.

Announcing the decision, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said: "Their unwavering commitment and hard work made the Asia Cup 2023 an unforgettable spectacle. From pitch perfection to lush outfields, they ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action."

Most of the Asia Cup matches were played at Kandy's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. Among them, a lot of matches were interrupted by rain at group-stage matches at Kandy. In fact, the first India vs Pakistan match in the group stage was called off due to rain, and both teams were awarded 1 point each.

India scripted history as it beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Also Read: 'Perfect revenge': Netizens recall when India were bowled out for 54 by Sri Lanka in 2000 in Coca-Cola Champions Trophy