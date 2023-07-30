Attention on Seema Haider pushes Sachin Meena, family into work, food-related woes

Sachin Meena and his family are facing a tough time due to the spotlight on Pakistani national Seema Haider. The couple is struggling to make ends meet after moving to a new house in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. They have been facing shortages of food and other essential items, India Today reported.

Master Swaraj, National President of Bharatiya Kisan Union Lok Shakti, met the couple at their new home in Greater Noida on Saturday. The farmer leader said they have been facing a lot of problems since they are trapped in their home. He added a long queue of media personnel is constantly present at their home, making it difficult for the couple and the family to step out and purchase items of daily use.

"I came to meet Sachin Meena and Seema Haider. They have moved to a new place but have been facing problems as they are trapped in their own home. A long queue of media personnel constantly waits outside their house, making it difficult for them to step outside and purchase items of daily use. The couple told me that we are constantly under the radar of police," the farmer leader told India Today.

The farmer leader also advised Sachin’s father to write a letter to a local Station-House-Officer (SHO) so the matter can be taken up with the higher authorities. “Sachin and his father can now go out to look for a job after informing Rabupura police. The couple still lives in Rabupura and the entire village stands with them,” a letter written to the SHO reads.

Earlier this month, Haider told India Today that she was disturbed about the problems that her husband’s parents have faced due to her. She alluded to the probe by authorities concerned about her illegal entry into India. She added she was exhausted by the questioning where she was asked extremely tough questions.

Commenting on the allegations of being a Pakistani spy, she said: “I am not an ISI spy. The agency (AP Anti-Terrorism Squad) questioned me and is still probing. I am ready for a DNA test." Seema also said she was prepared to make her children undergo DNA tests to establish her claims.

Seema Haider had crossed the border from Pakistan to enter India illegally to marry Sachin, whom she met through the online game PUBG. Seema was already married to Ghulam Haider and has four children with him. She decided to leave Pakistan and cross the border illegally to be with Sachin. She met Sachin in March in Nepal and the two reportedly got married at the Pashupatinath Temple as per Hindu rituals after she converted to Hinduism.

They then entered India illegally through Nepal on May 13 with her children. Seema has been on the radar of security agencies over the suspicions of being a Pakistani spy since she was caught by the police on July 4. Her husband Ghulam Haider, who works in Saudi Arabia, said that he wishes to reunite with his wife and children.

She, however, has said that she does not want to go back to Pakistan as she would not be accepted in the community since she converted to Hinduism. “If I go to Pakistan, I will be killed. Fanatics are continuously releasing videos against me,” she said.

