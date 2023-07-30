India's Anju gets job, land, PKR 50,000 from Pakistani businessman for converting to Islam

A Pakistani businessman has gifted a massive swathe of land and has also offered a job to Anju, the Indian woman who traveled to Pakistan to marry the man she met on Facebook. Mohsin Khan Abbasi, the CEO of Pak Star Group of Companies, said he wants to ensure she does not face any problems and feels at home in Pakistan.

Abbasi said his company’s board decided to provide Anju a 272 square feet plot to build a house. Pak Star Group will offer Anju a job in the real estate once the legal process regarding her documents from India is completed, he further said. A Pakistani journalist named Ghulam Abbas Shah said that Abbasi also gave Anju a cheque of Pakistani Rupee 50,000 and other gifts.

Shah shared an almost two-minute-long video featuring Abbasi and wrote on Twitter: “Anju received 10 Marla housing land, cheque of 50K, and other gifts, given by Islamabad-based businessman and CEO of Pak Star Group of Companies Mohsin Khan Abbasi, CEO PSG said that, Anju has converted to Islam and married Nasrullah, so we are welcoming her”.

“Other thing is when someone comes to a new place, the main problem is housing. Since we have a project running, we thought we can accommodate them here. Our board of directors approved it and we the plot in her name,” Abbasi said in the video. He further urged other Pakistani businessmen, the government and people of the country to support Anju and her husband Nasrullah. Abbasi added it is important to make her feel at home in Pakistan.

The businessman also emphasised the importance of making Anju feel welcomed and valued after she left her home and family in India to embrace Islam and marry Nasrullah. Abbasi added he hopes Anju’s journey inspires others to adopt Islam.

Anju, who adopted the name Fatima upon conversion to Islam, is a married Indian woman from Rajasthan who travelled to Pakistan to marry Nasrullah, a man she fell in love with on Facebook. She is married to a man named Arvind Kumar in Rajasthan.

Anju informed her husband that she was going to Jaipur for some days but Arvind later found out through media reports that she crossed the border. She travelled to Pakistan via the Wagah border to a remote village in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on a legal visa to meet Nasrullah.

Kumar said they are not divorced yet and so she cannot get married in Pakistan. “On papers, she is still my wife. She cannot marry anyone else. The government should get the matter investigated,” Arvind Kumar added. Anju’s father told the media that his daughter is mentally disturbed and eccentric. He said even though Anju has a free spirit, she would not get involved in something like this.

