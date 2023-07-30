Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth’s personality; gets mercilessly trolled by fans

Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, is again at the centre of controversies. This time for taking a dig at the superstar Rajinikanth and attacking his persona and talent.

KRK on Saturday openly mocked Rajinikanth's personality, height, and educational background in a tweet.

KRK, notorious for making controversial remarks about Bollywood celebrities, has now targeted Rajinikanth, who is regarded as one of the most influential personalities in the industry. He said luck and attitude are the only factors contributing to his superstardom.

Sharing a picture of the south superstar, KRK wrote, "Superstar Rajinikanth is proof that you don’t need height, personality, education etc to become a superstar. You need only luck and attitude."

Superstar Rajinikanth is proof that you don’t need height, personality, education etc to become a superstar. You need only luck and attitude. pic.twitter.com/EvHC8ZgXo4 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 29, 2023

This irked his fans and internet users, who jumped in to slam KRK for his remarks. One of the internet users wrote, "Shouldn’t have gone there bro. Stick with your putdowns of Bollywood heroes! personality is not looks - it is charisma, screen presence, hard work, humility, and staying power - at this age to hold the top spot has got nothing to do with luck or a good attitude alone."

shouldn’t have gone there bro. Stick with your putdowns of Bollywood heroes! personality is not looks- it is charisma, screen presence, hard-work, humility , and staying power- at this age to hold the top spot has got nothing to do with luck or a good attitude alone. — Raj (@paradiselost282) July 29, 2023

“He is well educated and reads even now a lot of Kannada literature. He can speak Kannada, Tamil, English & Urdu. Just by luck, a Bengaluru Bus conductor cannot become a superstar in a state like TN even without knowing that language. He succeeded because of his efforts, skill, and style,” wrote another one.

He is well educated and reads even now lot of Kannada literature. He can speak Kannada, Tamil, English & Urdu. Just by luck a Bengaluru Bus conductor cannot become superstar in a state like TN even without knowing that language. He succeeded because of his efforts, skill & style — RajuHosamani (@HosamaniRaaju) July 29, 2023

One user wrote in the comment section, “Everyone needs Luck but Luck is a product of your hard work, character, and your upbringing. It is very easy to overlook these when one is successful but only the successful know what they have gone through to make it big in life.”

Everyone needs Luck but Luck is a product of your hard work, character and your upbringing. It is very easy to iverlook these when one is successful but only the successful know what they have gone through to make it big in life. — MaskfreeAdam (@adam30426887) July 29, 2023

“Kamal bhai this time I don't agree with you, he has done so hard work to achieve this stardom and of course, he never forgets his ground reality that's is the main key of love from fans,” added another user.

Kamal bhai this time I don't agree with you, he has done so hard work to achieve this stardom and of course he never forget his ground reality that's is the main key of love from fans — mariyam (@kirangurung786) July 30, 2023

Rajinikanth will soon be seen in the action film Jailer, directed by Nelson. The film is scheduled to release on August 11. The film will compete with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar, and Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2.

