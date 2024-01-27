Australian Open 2024: India’s Rohan Bopanna wins men’s doubles final alongside Australia’s Matthew Ebden

In a remarkable display of skill and resilience, Indian tennis maestro Rohan Bopanna etched his name in the annals of tennis history on Saturday at the Australian Open 2024. Teaming up with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden, Bopanna, at 43, secured his status as the oldest grand slam winner by defeating the formidable Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in a thrilling final showdown.

This triumph marks Bopanna's second grand slam title, adding to his illustrious record that includes the 2017 French Open win alongside Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski in mixed doubles.

The championship clash was a spectacle of skill and determination, with both pairs showcasing their world-class abilities in a tense battle for supremacy. Bolelli and Vavassori launched a relentless offensive from the onset, but Bopanna and Ebden remained composed, mounting a resilient comeback against the early onslaught.

The intensity of the contest was palpable as the first set reached a climax, culminating in a gripping tiebreaker where Bopanna and Ebden asserted their dominance to claim victory with a scoreline of 6 (7)- 6 (0). Undeterred, Bolelli and Vavassori regrouped, unleashing a barrage of aggressive shots in a spirited bid to turn the tide.

However, Bopanna and Ebden maintained their composure, methodically seizing control of the match. With each game altering the complexion of the showdown, the Indian-Australian duo exhibited steely resolve, ultimately securing a hard-fought triumph with a scoreline of 7-5 in the second set.