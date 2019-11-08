Ayodhya verdict: West Bengal Governor urges people to maintain harmony

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday appealed to the people to maintain communal harmony irrespective of the judgement of the Ram Janmbhoomi- Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict in the politically sensitive case on Saturday.

Dhankhar said judgement of the Supreme Court is final on any issue and it is required to be followed by everybody.

"I appeal to the people to accept the judgement wholeheartedly. This is the requirement of the rule of law.

Also Read: Ayodhya verdict Live Updates: Supreme Court to deliver judgement tomorrow

It is everyone's responsibility to ensure that communal harmony is maintained irrespective of the judgement," he told PTI.

All communities must present an example of harmony and brotherhood, the governor added.

Also Read: Ayodhya Verdict: CJI Ranjan Gogoi meets UP chief secretary, DGP; reviews law and order

The apex court is likely to pronounce judgement at 10:30 AM.

A 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved the judgement on October 16 after a marathon hearing of 40 days.