'Back to work': Damaged Vande Bharat train fixed in a day after it hit cattle

The slightly damaged Vande Bharat train running between Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar is back on track after being repaired at Mumbai Central's coaching care centre. The semi-high-speed train collided with a buffalo herd at around 11:18 am between Vatva and Maninagar stations in Gujarat. No functional part was damaged, but the train had to be briefly halted.

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer told news agency ANI that the nose cone cover of the front coach had to be replaced with a new one in Mumbai Central depot during the maintenance and the train is now put back into service. "We are taking all actions to prevent such types of incidents in future."

The RPF has lodged a first information report (FIR) against the unidentified owners of the buffaloes that came in the way of Vande Bharat train between Vatva and Maninagar railway stations in Ahmedabad.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that all railway tracks in country are still on ground, which is why the problem of cattle still persists. "However, trains are being designed to tackle such issues. Even after yesterday's incident, nothing happened to the Vande Bharat train, front part was repaired," ANI reported.

Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express train started its commercial run-on October 1. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat's capital, Gandhinagar on September 30.

Also read: Next generation Vande Bharat trains will be able to attain maximum speed of 200 kmph: Railway Minister

Also read: Vande Bharat Express 2.0: PM flags off new train between Gandhinagar and Mumbai, here's all to know