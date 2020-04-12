Baisakhi 2020: Check out wishes, WhatsApp statuses, Facebook messages

Baisakhi is known as the harvest festival across India and it also marks the Punjabi and Sikh New Year. The festival has a religious significance as well as an agricultural significance. It is celebrated to commemorate the foundation of the Khalsa Panth of warriors under the religious leader Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. The Khalsa Panth were Sikh warriors who fought for religious freedom during the time of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Baisakhi also marks the beginning of the harvest season in Punjab and North India. Farmers thank God for the year's harvest. This year Baisakhi is going to be celebrated on April 13.

As the entire country is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, meeting someone to give them Baisakhi wishes is not advised. However, there is no need to worry as there is a collection of Baisakhi 2020 wishes just below to send to your loved ones.

WhatsApp Baisakhi 2020 messages and statuses

May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds and shower you with love and happiness. My best wishes to you and your family on Baisakhi!

It's Baisakhi! So get drenched into the festive mood and let your heart dance to the rhythm of the drums.

May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi with our love and joy!

On this Vaisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Vaisakhi!

Hug your friends, forgive your enemies and make new bondings. Happy Baisakhi

Happy Birthday to Khalsa. A reminder to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice. Happy Baisakhi!

May God Shower You With Endless Blessing, Love and Happiness. This Festival Brings the Best Growth You. Happy Baisakhi!

Facebook Baisakhi 2020 messages

Accept My Warmest Wishes for You and Your Family This Baisakhi. Have a Wonderful Year Ahead!

Just as a new bloom spreads fragrance and freshness around. May the new year add a new beauty, freshness into your life. Happy Baisakhi!

Baisakhi is here to celebrate and enjoy, Time to dress up and get ready, To dance and sing.

Celebrate this year's day of bountiful harvest! May this year be filled with prosperity, abundance, and success. Happy Baisakhi!

As my dearest friend, you're one of those special people I want to wish Happy Baisakhi. May you have a blessed and wonderful life ahead!

I convey my heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Vaisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead!

