Tech manager slams Bangalore’s crumbling infrastructure, netizens say ‘Bengaluru is the real Gotham. It needs a Batman’

Bangalore’s crumbling infrastructure has once again sparked public outrage, with Dania Faruqui, Senior Manager Strategy and Ops at Glance, joining the chorus of frustrated voices. Sharing her daily struggle on LinkedIn, Faruqui painted a grim picture of life in the city, where commuting a mere 4 km turns into a test of endurance. “Honestly, I am sick of the terrible roads in Bangalore… The thought of any kind of commute on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) fills me with disappointment,” she wrote.

Her experience is one many Bangaloreans can relate to — time-consuming commutes, non-existent footpaths, and a constant battle with dust and potholes. Faruqui’s post resonated widely as she described her ordeal navigating the chaotic roads, unsafe conditions, and unreliable public transport options.

“For a 4 km commute from home to office, I spend 30 minutes just finding a cab or auto. The road from my house to the bus stop is full of dirt, potholes, and stray dogs. There’s no footpath, so I have to dodge vehicles while carrying my laptop bag, with dust blowing into my face,” she wrote.

Taking a bus doesn’t help much either. While AC buses offer some relief from the dust, the poor condition of service roads is a bigger issue. “The road is dug out everywhere. My friend even had his phone stolen in one of these buses. Talk about security,” Faruqui added.

The frustration peaks when she compares public spaces with private ones. “The area inside the Tech Park doesn’t look like it belongs to the same city. There’s a dedicated footpath, broad clean roads — it’s like another country altogether. The difference between city roads and private property is shocking.”

Beyond the poor infrastructure, Faruqui called on the city’s leaders and influential figures to step up. “If you’re a startup founder or generate jobs, raise your voice or write to the government. The city owes us better infrastructure.”

Faruqui ended her post addressing those who dismiss complaints with a familiar refrain: “To those who say, ‘Go back to where you came from,’ the least-intellectual comeback, I’d say — Bangalore has thrived because of the talent it attracted. The government owes it to the people to solve these problems.”

Her post sparked widespread debate online. While many supported her stance, some commenters expressed deep cynicism. “Don’t expect anything to change. BBMP is the sickest organization on earth,” one user wrote. Another added, “Bengaluru is the real Gotham. It needs a Batman.”

Others pointed to the public’s misplaced priorities. “Protests happen for language issues or border disputes, but not for clean air, proper roads, or reliable water supply.” One commenter summed it up grimly: “Politicians thrive on our divisions, and infrastructure progress remains slow.”