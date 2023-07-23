Barbie or Oppenheimer? UK PM Rishi Sunak watched THIS film with his wife Akshata Murty, daughters

Oppenheimer and his team of scientists working towards developing an atom bomb or pretty-looking dolls in Barbieland. Every moviegoer and cinephile is grappling with this single question of what film to watch this weekend. Unlike other moviegoers and cinephiles, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made up his mind on which film to watch with his wife Akshata Murty, and their two daughters.

In a decisive vote, Sunak and his family opted to enjoy the enchanting world of Barbie and Barbieland in theatres this weekend. The UK Prime Minister shared a picture with his wife Akshata Murty and their daughters Anoushka and Krishna. Sunak’s wife and daughters were seen donning matching pink outfits whereas he was seen wearing a grey T-shirt with jeans.

Sunak wrote in a tweet: “The family vote was only ever going one way… Barbie first it is #Barbenheimer”.

The family vote was only ever going one way…



Barbie first it is #Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/mTOY25h4oV — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 22, 2023

Soon after Sunak’s picture with his family members went viral on Twitter, users were quick to share their reactions. Political scientist and author Ian Bremmer shared a picture and wrote: “This is how you do that, Rishi”. The image shared by Brenner read: “Now I am become death the destroyer of worlds”.

this is how you do that, rishi pic.twitter.com/3BBD0w15vI — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 22, 2023

One user wrote: “Funny how outraged people get over anything. This is wholesome, he is allowed to spend quality time with his family”.

Funny how outraged people get over anything. This is wholesome, he is allowed to spend quality time with his family. https://t.co/fkxVDolATu — Cllr Adrian Hughes (@adrianhughes0) July 22, 2023

Here are some other reactions to Sunak’s tweet

Whatever you might say about Sunak, I much prefer a leader who takes a day off to watch Barbie with his family over one who works 22 hours a day 7 days a week, but leaves his wife to lead a life of neglect, isolation and humiliation. https://t.co/DMPltnKQEo — Silencio (@hay_banda) July 23, 2023 Rishi sunak: enjoys time with his family to go and see the barbie movie and Oppenheimer



Left wing crackpots in the comments: https://t.co/CfBnkXFAur pic.twitter.com/Wi2cC3BtJD — Celestial Skeptic 🇺🇳 (@Calzeto1_) July 22, 2023 Great example -Family time always matters !! 👏🙏#Barbenheimer #Barbie #Oppenheimer — Anand Aggala (@aggala) July 22, 2023 Makes complete sense.



Watching Oppenheimer while being one of the few sane people in the world with nuclear codes would be freaky — Bharat Kumar Ramesh (@rbkayz) July 23, 2023 It’s nice to see him do something normal and nice to see him do that with his family



The cut and thrust of politics is brutal, more so on the lives of those who have the least options when his policies hit them



I’ve no idea about the film, I just hope she’s a socialist feminist — Pav Akhtar (own views etc.) (@pav_akhtar) July 22, 2023 Oh that’ll be a long evening in the cinema complex. Enjoy 🎬🎥 — 1️⃣9️⃣7️⃣9️⃣.eth (@00026_eth) July 22, 2023

The term ‘Barbenheimer’ refers to the social media phenomenon following the clash between big-budget films—Barbie and Oppenheimer. Barbie, and Oppenheimer were released in theaters worldwide globally on July 21. While Barbie celebrates the fantasy world of Barbie and Barbieland, Oppenheimer dives deep into the life of J Robert Oppenheimer.

J Robert Oppenheimer is known as the father of the atomic bomb for his role in organizing the 'Manhattan Project'. Manhattan Project was the research and development undertaking that created the first nuclear weapons.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Micheal Cera, and Emma Mackey in lead roles. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, on the other hand, features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, and Kenneth Branagh in significant roles.

