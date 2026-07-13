'Be Kind': Zomato delivery partner asked for water; What happened next will melt your heart

A heartwarming story shared on X has gone viral after a user recounted how a simple act of kindness transformed into an emotional reunion between a Zomato delivery partner and his sick mother.

According to the posts, the incident began when the X user Ankit Pandey ordered food through Zomato and recognised the delivery partner, who had delivered to the same address several times before. After handing over the order, the delivery executive hesitantly asked for a glass of water.

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Pandey invited him inside and noticed that the delivery partner appeared visibly distressed, with red eyes suggesting he had been crying. When asked what had happened, the delivery worker reportedly revealed that his mother had slipped down the stairs earlier that morning and was in the intensive care unit (ICU) in critical condition.

He explained that the next train to his hometown was scheduled for 11 p.m. and the journey would take nearly 30 hours. "I don't even know if I'll be able to see her in time," he reportedly said.

Today something unexpected happened.



I ordered food through Zomato. The delivery partner had delivered to my home several times before, so I recognized him.



After handing over the order, he hesitantly asked, "Bhaiya, can I have a glass of water?"



I invited him in. He left his… — Ankit Pandey (@iamankitpande) July 10, 2026

Realising the urgency of the situation, Pandey first shared a meal with him after learning he had not eaten. He then searched for flight options and found a ticket costing around ₹4,000, which he booked so the delivery partner could reach home quickly. When the man admitted he had never been to an airport before, Pandey reassured him and said a friend would help him through the process.

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The thread later revealed that the delivery partner was able to reach home in time to meet his mother. According to the post, doctors informed the family that her condition had improved and she was expected to recover within the next 12 to 24 hours.

In a follow-up update shared the next day, the user said the delivery partner called and shared more good news, saying his mother was now out of danger and likely to return home within a few days. The delivery worker also tried to return the ₹4,000 spent on the flight, but the user declined and encouraged him to use the money for hospital expenses instead.

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Update on yesterday's story...



I wasn't expecting this.



The Zomato delivery partner I booked a flight for yesterday called me this morning.



His first words were,



"Bhaiya... mummy ab danger se bahar hain. Doctor ne kaha 4–5 din mein ghar aa jayengi."



A few minutes later, he… https://t.co/g8r354En4M pic.twitter.com/PDw7TMXXAL — Ankit Pandey (@iamankitpande) July 11, 2026

Social media reactions

The emotional thread has resonated widely on social media, with many users praising the compassion shown in the story.

One user commented, "Huge Respect for you bro , Some help are required on time, not huge money but crucial time. I am sure that guy will never ever forget what you did for him. Humanity wins"

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Another user commented, "Powerful reminder, Ankit. You didn't just book a ticket—you restored a son's peace of mind when he needed it most. In our fast-delivery world, you slowed down and saw the person. This is the kind of humanity that ripples outward. Wishing his mother a full and speedy recovery."

Third user commented, "What you have done is why humanity is still hope for all of us to thrive "

Another user wrote, "That which serves in the time of need, that alone is the true earning of humanity, otherwise, in this blind world, money is but a mere shadow."