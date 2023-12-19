India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: When and where to watch, match timings, pitch report, probable 11

India will face South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series on December 19, Tuesday. KL Rahul-led team India won the first ODI against Aiden Markram's team and will look at adding another win to its name today in order to seal the series.

India easily chased the 116 runs target set out by team South Africa in the first ODI. The Men in Blue chased the target in 16.4 overs, thereby winning the much-anticipated match by eight wickets.

India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: When and where will the match be played?

The second ODI between India and South Africa will take place on December 19 (Tuesday) at the St George's Park in Gqeberha. The second ODI will start at 4:30 pm IST today while the toss will take place at 4 pm.

2nd ODI, India vs South Africa: Where to watch the match on TV and on digital?

The second ODI between India and South Africa will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels on TV. For live streaming online, viewers can tune to the Disney+Hotstar app and website and watch the India vs South Africa match in real-time.

India vs South Africa head-to-head ODIs

The two teams have played 92 ODI matches against each other. Of these, India won 39 matches while South Africa won 50 matches. Three matches ended with no results.

St George's Park, Gqeberha: Pitch report

The pitch at St George's Park is expected to favour spinners more. Mostly, the pitch does not see high-scoring matches and therefore the score today may remain around the 250-260 mark.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Probable Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: KL Rahul (C and WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa Playing 11 probable: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India vs South Africa ODI series: Third ODI

The third and the last ODI between the two teams will be played at Boland Park, Paarl, on December 21, 2023 (Thursday).

Also Read: Iran scraps visa requirement for travellers from India, other nations to boost tourism