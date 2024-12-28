scorecardresearch
Bengaluru resident flags missing of free 1L oil in Blinkit order, calls it fraud. See what happens next

The customer detailed that after filing a complaint, Blinkit responded with an offer of a Rs 100 coupon as compensation, significantly lower than the value of the missing litre of oil.

Blinkit's average GOV (gross order value) throughput per store has grown from about Rs 6 lakh per day per store to about Rs 10 lakh at present. Blinkit's average GOV (gross order value) throughput per store has grown from about Rs 6 lakh per day per store to about Rs 10 lakh at present.

A Bengaluru resident recently used social media to highlight what they claim are “fraudulent” practices by Blinkit. The user shared their experience of ordering oil through the app as part of a deal that advertised an additional one litre for free. However, upon delivery, the promised free one-litre oil was not included.

“Ordered 5L + 1L oil from Blinkit. Advertised as 5L + 1L on the app for Rs 1072. Delivery agent delivers only 5L," wrote the customer, identified as “Adventurous-Parsnip3,” in a post shared on Reddit's Bengaluru community.

The customer detailed that after filing a complaint, Blinkit responded with an offer of a Rs 100 coupon as compensation, significantly lower than the value of the missing litre of oil.

Fraud by Blinkit in Bangalore
byu/Adventurous-Parsnip3 inbangalore

“We raised a complaint with Blinkit and requested either give us the full order or take back the 5L. They now say that they will give a Rs 100 coupon against an item that was 1072/6=Rs 178 because it’s the maximum that their policy allows," the Reddit user explained.

The Redditor “Adventurous-Parsnip3" also pointed out that Blinkit’s internal policy does not bind its customers.

“Policy is an internal framework. The purpose of a policy is to set internal boundaries for resolution. As a consumer, we have nothing to do with the policy that Blinkit management applies. We have no contractual obligations towards the same," they stated.

The user added, “They further claim that 1L oil was free and hence no value can be ascribed to it," while questioning the practice and asking, “What is the recourse available against such frauds?"

“Blinkit makes Rs. 178 more on every unit sold for customers who don’t notice the fraud and Rs. 78 on every customer who they get to agree," the customer elaborated.

The Redditor revealed that they escalated the matter by contacting Blinkit’s official support page on X (formerly Twitter), eventually securing a refund of Rs 180.

“I have posted it to @blinkitcares on Twitter (X). Now they want to refund Rs. 175. Told them that they are going to refund 178.83 or nothing," they shared in an update.

In a follow-up post, they added, “Got a Rs 180 refund from Blinkit after raising the issues with @BlinkitCares on X. Apparently they are doing me a big favour as a ‘one-time special permission’ to go beyond the system. Oh, I feel special today."

Published on: Dec 28, 2024, 7:22 PM IST
