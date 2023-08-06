'Best Sunday ever': Zomato's Deepinder Goyal delivers food and friendship bands to delivery, restaurant partners, customers 

Deepinder Goyal, CEO of foodtech unicorn Zomato, celebrated this Friendship Day in a unique way. Goyal distributed friendship bands and delivered food to Zomato’s delivery partners, restaurant partners, and customers. The Zomato CEO said that this was his best Sunday ever. He shared some pictures on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote: "Going to deliver some food and friendship bands to our delivery partners, restaurant partners, and customers. Best Sunday ever!!”

Going to deliver some food and friendship bands to our delivery partners, restaurant partners and customers. Best Sunday ever!! pic.twitter.com/WzRgsxKeMX — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 6, 2023

Soon after Deepinder Goyal’s post went viral, netizens were quick to share their reactions. While some users backed Goyal’s gesture, others raised questions about the working conditions of the delivery partners associated with the foodtech unicorn.

A user wrote that Zomato’s orders are likely to go up in comparison to Swiggy's as people are hoping to meet the CEO. “Zomato orders over Swiggy today where people are hoping to meet the CEO (sic),” the user said.

Zomato orders over Swiggy today where people are hoping to meet the CEO 📈 — Ash Arora (@0xashesonchain) August 6, 2023

Another user said, “I like this attitude. All CEOs should do it. Respect sir (sic)”. Another user wrote, “Deepinder sir, you are living a dream (sic)”.

I like this attitude

All CEOs should do it

Respect sir 🫡 https://t.co/vDfRgLtEPm — Aprameya M 😎 (@AprameyaM1) August 6, 2023 Deepinder sir, you are living a dream 👌👏 https://t.co/MK1vBSUAAw — Chetan Vashistth (@chetanhere) August 6, 2023

Another user said that instead of gifting friendship bands and delivering food to delivery partners, Zomato CEO should consider gifting them bikes. The user wrote: “Better you should gift some bikes to your delivery boys which you are riding now to (show off) delivery so that customers and merchants show some gratitude and give value and respect to us (delivery partners).”

Better you should gift same bikes to your delivery boys which you are riding now to ( show off ) delivery, so that customers and merchants show some gratitude and give value and respect to us ( Delivery Partners ) — Arman (@armantanuvlogs) August 6, 2023

Here are some other reactions to Goyal’s post

Friendship Day falls on the first Sunday of August and is being celebrated in India on August 6 this year. A few other countries like the US, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and the UAE also celebrate Friendship Day on the same day. Friendship Day is celebrated on February 14 instead of Valentine’s Day in countries like Ecuador, Mexico, Venezuela, Estonia, Finland, and the Dominican Republic. Friendship Day is celebrated on April 16 in South Africa whereas celebrations are held in the third week of April in Singapore.

