'Better prepared for IPL final', says CSK coach Stephen Fleming ahead of CSK vs GT

Ahead of the big IPL finale between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, CSK coach Stephen Fleming said that Chennai, the four-time IPL winners, are better prepared for the IPL final against Gujarat Titans than any other time in the past when conditions affected their performance.

Fleming, while speaking in the pre-final press conference, said CSK's win-loss ratio remained around 50 per cent because they would usually build and prepare their squads keeping the conditions and pitches at the home venue at Chepauk in mind, but that is not the case anymore.

The former New Zealand captain also said that making early breakthroughs will be key for his side as GT batter Shubman Gill's red-hot form presents the biggest challenge for CSK.

"He (Gill) is playing really well. It (the plans) does not really change, you hope that you pick him up early, you have enough firepower to create an opportunity. The only thing that we are looking at is when you have got openers, when they are in such good form, there is an opportunity to get into the middle order," Fleming said, according to a PTI report.

"If we can get a couple of early breakthroughs then, (just like) in the last game we played there is an opportunity. But we got to get past him, he is playing really well," he said.

On Sunday, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2023. The much-awaited showdown between defending champions GT and four-time winner CSK will take place in Ahmedabad today.

Gujarat, who won the title in their debut season last year, will look to add another big win today. Meanwhile, four-time IPL champions CSK will also be keen on adding another win to their kitty.

The finale between GT and CSK will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will start at 7:30 pm IST and can be watched on Star Sports Network as well as on the JioCinema app and website.

